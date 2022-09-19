IPRoyal Pawns Just Became Pawns.app

Along with a complete design overhaul, the app now offers more ways to make money!

IPRoyal Pawns, the global app that enables individuals worldwide to earn money by sharing their internet connection, just got a brand new name, along with new features to make it even more attractive to users. The development team had several primary goals:

1. Allow users to earn significantly more compared to previous versions of the app

2. Incorporate Surveys, a brand new way to earn with Pawns.app

3. Introduce a brand new, streamlined app design

4. Fix known bugs and add incremental improvements for a better user experience

The new Pawns.app offers features to allow users to make money in new and more efficient ways, including a brand new feature - Surveys. With Surveys, the users can share their opinion and answer questions related to tech, cosmetics, fashion, politics, and more.

The internet sharing feature also got a significant boost. Pawns.app already offers the best rates in the market, but the development team ensured the connection is now significantly more stable, allowing users to earn 10% more on average.

Karolis Toleikis, the CEO and co-founder of Pawns.app, said he’s sure the new app will be even more attractive to the users. “Since the very beginning, we have focused on providing a reliable passive income source to individuals all over the world. Pawns.app confirms this dedication. I’m sure our existing and new users will recognize it and join us on the journey to new successes and milestones in the future.”

This announcement comes on the heels of the Pawns.app reaching 1.9 million registered users in over 190 locations worldwide. To learn more about the app, visit pawns.app.

Media Contact

Pawns.app

Justas Palekas

United Arab Emirates