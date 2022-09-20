Premier Kia Carries the Kia Stinger in Hamden, Connecticut

Premier Kia Of Kenner

Premier Kia is pleased to announce that customers can find the new Kia Stinger in Hamden, Conn.

BRANFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022/ EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Kia is pleased to announce that customers can find the new Kia Stinger in Hamden, Conn . This daring vehicle is the perfect combination of sports and luxury vehicles, giving individuals the best of both worlds.Customers can visit the Premier Kia dealership to view the Kia Stinger and ask questions about the features and vehicle performance. The car comes with a standard 300-horsepower, turbocharged engine to give the vehicle plenty of power without using too much fuel. With fourteen standard advanced driving features, it’s easy to drive and keeps drivers and passengers safe on the road. The sleek, sophisticated exterior turns heads, and the luxurious interior ensures comfort, no matter how long the drive.Premier Kia is a leading Kia dealership serving the Hamden, Conn., area. Their sales team is available to answer questions, explain Kia Stinger's features, and take drivers out for a test drive. They don’t use high-pressure sales tactics to ensure customers make an informed decision. Financing is available to make the Kia Stinger more affordable.Anyone interested in learning about the Kia Stinger can find out more or schedule a test drive by visiting the Premier Kia website or calling (888) 372-9696.About Premier Kia: Premier Kia is a leading dealership in Branford, Conn., providing area residents with a vast selection of the latest Kia models for sale. Customers can also choose a vehicle from their expansive used car lot, allowing them to find an affordable car that meets their needs. The dealership services and repairs Kia vehicles, giving drivers all the necessary services.Company: Premier KiaAddress: 205 North Main StreetCity: BranfordState: CTZip code: 06405Telephone number: (888) 372-9696

Premier Kia is a leading dealership in Branford, Conn., providing area residents with a vast selection of the latest Kia models for sale.