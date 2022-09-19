Crypto Asset Management Market

Growth in venture capital investments, safeguarding cryptocurrency assets, and proliferation of blockchain technology are driving the market growth

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Crypto Asset Management Market to Reach USD 9.36 Billion by 2030 - In-depth analysis of the current trends ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global crypto asset management market size garnered $0.67 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $9.36 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 30.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global crypto asset management market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

Increase in digitalization in financial organizations and large companies, surge in investments for cryptocurrency, and simplification of the process for purchasing cryptocurrency fuel the growth of the global crypto asset management market. However, lack of skilled security professionals and high implementation cost restrain the market growth. Contrarily, untapped potential in emerging economies presents new opportunities in the new few years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global crypto asset management market based on offering, application type, mobile operating system, end user, industry vertical, and region.

By offering, the wallet management solution segment accounted for the largest market share, contributing to nearly three-foruths of the global crypto asset management market in 2020, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the custodian solutions segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 32.7% from 2021 to 2030.

By deployment model, the on-premise segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 33.1% from 2021 to 2030.

By region, North America held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 33.5% during the forecast period. Other provinces studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

Leading players of the global crypto asset management market analyzed in the research include Bakkt, BitGo., Coinbase, Crypto Finance AG, Gemini Trust Company, LLC, ICONOMI Limited, Paxos Trust Company, LLC., Ledger SAS, Metaco, and Xapo Holdings Limited.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The COVID-19 pandemic has elevated the adoption of cloud based crypto asset management solutions among banks and fintech institutions to secure their systems and provide customers with scalable, resilient, and agile crypto services.

• Furthermore, cloud based crypto asset management provides individuals and enterprises with improved flexibility as well as cost effective solutions. The demand for crypto asset management is expected to remain constant post pandemic as week.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

