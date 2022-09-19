Thermal Interface Materials Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% - IndustryARC
Thermal Interface Materials Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027 and reach US$3.4 billion by 2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thermal Interface Materials Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027 and reach US$3.4 billion by 2027. Thermal interface materials can be categorized into various types which include adhesive tapes, phase change materials, gap filler pads, gap filler gels and more. They are primarily composed of epoxy, silicone, polyimide, acrylic and other materials and are used in a wide range of industries including automotive, aerospace, electrical & electronics, medical and other industries. The expansion of the thermal interface materials market is primarily driven by their usage in the automotive industry. In 2020, the surge in the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the automotive production activities as a result of the country-wise shutdown of automotive sites, shortage of labor and the decline of supply and demand chain all over the world, thus, temporarily affecting the growth of the thermal interface materials industry.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Thermal Interface Materials market highlights the following areas
1. The silicone segment held a significant share in the Thermal Interface Materials Market in 2021. Its wide range of characteristics and excellent heat resistance made it stand out in comparison to other types of composition materials in the market.
2. Electrical & Electronics industry held the largest share in the Thermal Interface Materials Market in 2021. Thermal interface materials have a wide range of properties such as excellent heat resistance, high thermal conductivity, dielectric strength and flame retardant properties which makes them ideal for use in the electrical & electronics sector.
3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Thermal Interface Materials Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for thermal interface materials from the electrical & electronics sector in the region.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Asia-Pacific held a dominant Thermal Interface Materials Market share of around 45.6% in the year 2021. The consumption of thermal interface materials is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the electrical & electronics sector. For instance, according to the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA), the total electronics production in Japan increased up to US$99.8 billion in 2021 as compared to US$90.8 billion in 202
2. The electrical & electronics industry held the largest Thermal Interface Materials Market share of over 25% in 2021, owing to the increasing production of consumer electronics across the world. For instance, according to recent insights published on Growth from Knowledge (GRK) in September 2021, the global consumer electronics industry was valued at US$42.8 billion during the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 18% in comparison to 2020, owing to an increase in electronic production.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Thermal Interface Materials industry are:
1. Honeywell International Inc.
2. 3M
3. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
4. Parker Hannifin Corporation
5. Dow Corning Corporation
