Section of Route 219 Closed in Elk County Due to Crash

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that a section of U.S. Route 219 is closed in Elk County. A multi-vehicle crash with fire has closed the road in both directions between Main Street in Ridgway and Route 255 in Johnsonburg. This closure could impact travel during morning commutes.

Drivers are asked to avoid this section of Route 219 and to follow detour directions they encounter while traveling near the area. PennDOT expects to re-open the road by 7:00 A.M.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-360-3013

