EDU4.0 to take place in November

VIETNAM, September 19 -

HÀ NỘI — The third Education Summit (EDU4.0) will be held for two days on November 25-26 in Hà Nội.

For the first time in the framework of EDU 4.0, the "Education Technology Award" will be presented.

EDU4.0 is a specialised event in educational technology founded by BHub Group and organised annually starting from 2020.

This year, EDU4.0 is co-organised by the Việt Nam Psycho – Pedagogical Association, the Việt Nam Digital Communication Association and BHub Group.

The event aims to connect and promote the application of technology in education, as well as a place to share information, experiences and digital transformation solutions in the field of Education and Training in Việt Nam.

It is expected that more than 1,500 visitors will attend the event with 18 seminars and more than 40 exhibition booths from Việt Nam, Australia, Finland, the UK, South Korea and more. — VNS