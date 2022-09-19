EVN faces financial difficulties due to rising input costs

VIETNAM, September 19 - HÀ NỘI — EVN's electricity production across the whole system reached 23.9 billion kWh last month and 81.92 billion kWh in the first eight months of the year, a year-on-year growth of 5 per cent.

Electricity produced by Việt Nam Electricity (EVN) and power generation corporations, including subsidiary companies, reached 84.57 billion kWh in the first eight months of the year, accounting for 46.49 per cent of the electricity production of the whole system.

With the sudden increase in the price of input fuels for electricity production such as coal, oil, and gas since the beginning of the year, EVN's electricity production costs have soared, leading to many financial difficulties.

The average power consumption of the whole system is expected at 754.8 million kWh per day this month, up 18.6 per cent over the same period. The largest load capacity is estimated at 41,400 MW.

The goal of electricity system operation set by EVN is to continue to ensure safe and continuous electricity production and supply this month to serve the country's socio-economic development and people's daily lives.

At the same time, in order to reduce difficulties in operating the power system, EVN continues to advise people, offices and production places to pay attention to using electricity safely and economically.

The rate of customers paying electricity bills without cash reached 90.72 per cent by the end of August. The rate of electricity bill payments without cash reached 97.32 per cent.

EVN’s units have completed 86.5 per cent of the plan to implement digital transformation in the two years of 2021-2022, in which some areas have been completed with a high rate such as internal governance (98 .98 per cent), business and customer service (97.56 per cent), and construction investment (94.8 per cent). — VNS