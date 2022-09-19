Submit Release
KOTRA to connect VN, RoK business via trade event

VIETNAM, September 19 -  

HÀ NỘI — The Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA Hanoi) plans to organise a business-to-business (B2B) trade event on September 21 between enterprises from the Republic of Korea’s Incheon City and Vietnamese importers.

The event will draw the participation of 25 Korean manufacturers/suppliers with typical products including cosmetics, instant food; smart home appliances and medical equipment, among others.

These high-quality products have been widely sold in the RoK and exported to many countries around the world, according to KOTRA Hanoi.

Incheon is a central-run city and also an important trading port of the RoK. It became Korea's first free economic zone in 2003 and is one of the largest export hubs with 11 key industrial production complexes.

The event is expected to provide Vietnamese enterprises with opportunities to cooperate with potential partners from Incheon city. — VNS

