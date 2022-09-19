Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size Reach US$ 69.5 Billion by 2027 - IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global patient engagement solutions market reached a value of US$ 26 Billion in 2021.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", The global patient engagement solutions market reached a value of US$ 26 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 69.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.71% during 2022-2027.

Patient engagement solutions stand for a system that combines patient activation with interventions for improving health outcomes and offers better patient care at lower costs. These solutions also allow healthcare professionals to establish communication with their patients by using an online portal. Patient engagement solutions utilize various technologies, such as portal and automated messaging, while ensuring patient satisfaction, service and safety quality.

Market Trends:

The increasing awareness regarding mobile health among the masses is primarily driving the global patient engagement solutions market. Mobile or electronic health platforms provide patients with helpful information at every interaction, create trigger-based appointments or prescription refill reminders, send periodic healthcare tips and offer post-diagnosis notes. Besides this, governments of several nations are providing incentives to digitally transformed healthcare services which in turn is providing a positive outlook to the market. Furthermore, with the growing technological advancements, companies are increasingly investing in the innovative cloud or web-based patient-centric engagement solutions that assist in improving the patient healthcare experience by creating efficient operations by changing payment methods, models and regulations, and lowering the cost of health plans. All the above-mentioned factors are anticipated to further bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

AdvancedMD (Global Payments Inc.)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Athenahealth Inc.

Cerner Corporation

EMMI Solutions LLC (Wolters Kluwer N.V.)

Epic Systems Corporation

GetWellNetwork Inc.

Lincor Solutions Limited

McKesson Corporation

Medecision Inc. (Health Care Service Corporation)

Orion Health Ltd.

Phytel Inc. (International Business Machines Corporation).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Distribution Channel, Packaging Type and Region.

Breakup by Therapeutic Area:

Chronic Diseases

Obesity

Diabetes

Cardiovascular

Others

Fitness

Women's Health

Mental Health

Others

Breakup by Application:

Social Management

Health Management

Home Healthcare Management

Financial Health Management

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Hardware

Breakup by Delivery Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by End User:

Payers

Providers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

