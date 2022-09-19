Submit Release
Squared Financial Group becomes one of the few brokers globally to offer a branded Visa card

- Big step toward becoming a one-stop shop - New technologies to strengthen its payment system

While we endeavor to help them overcome the challenges they face throughout their trading journey, we are maximizing our payment methods for them to seamlessly manage their finances all in one place.”
— Husam Al Kurdi, CEO at Squared Financial Group
MAHE, SEYCHELLES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In one of its big steps toward becoming a one-stop shop for investors, Squared Financial Group released its branded Visa card in partnership with CSC, a regulated electronic money institution in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The fintech broker is one of the few brokerage firms to offer its clients a card, in its efforts to empower its clients and make it even easier for them to manage their funds. This follows the launch of its very own Squared WebTrader, an industry-leading and easy-to-use trading platform that allows clients to trade anytime, anywhere, on any device.

Investors tend to open many accounts at different brokers to diversify and meet their trading goals, and many banking accounts to manage their funds. Squared Financial Group is addressing this challenge with its one-stop-shop approach, a vision that will help fuel the transformation of trading. Along with a wide range of CFDs, stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies, the company is offering social trading and portfolio management. Squared Financial is also planning to increase the offering of tradeable financial assets and instruments and is also expanding to new countries and jurisdictions, abiding by regulations and AML directives in force, whilst ensuring clients’ and funds’ security remain at the core of its business.

Husam Al Kurdi, CEO at Squared Financial Group, added: “Meeting our clients’ expectations and needs is no longer enough; we are empowering them. We are growing geographically and offering investors as many assets and financial products as they want with competitive commissions as well as exceptionally quick execution on their trades. While we endeavor to help them overcome the challenges they face throughout their trading journey, we are maximizing our payment methods for them to seamlessly manage their finances all in one place, and our Squared Visa card is just one sign of great things to come.”

Philippe Ghanem, Founder of Squared Financial Group, commented: “Innovation and technology underscore the need to build a safe and secure business environment for investors, and we have set our sights on becoming a one-stop shop for investors and traders around the world. We aim at changing the way people perceive a broker. We do not only want to be their choice for the asset, forex, and crypto trading but also their go-to for all the financial services they might need.”

Squared Financial has more than 15 years of experience in fintech and trading. It offers global solutions to traders of all generations and backgrounds who are looking for an easy and sophisticated global gateway and provides them with flexible trading of more than 10,000 products and services of financial assets and products backed with cutting-edge technology.

Gretta Khoury
Squared Financial Group
+248 4 671 943
