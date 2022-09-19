Europe Online Gambling Market Size, Share, Growth, Statistics and Industry Analysis 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Europe Online Gambling Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the Europe online gambling market size reached US$ 34.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 56.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during 2022-2027. Online gambling refers to virtual betting and sports-based activities that encompasses blackjack, poker, slots, pool, horse racing, roulette, and craps as standard games. These computer-moderated games can be played over the internet by using various electronic devices. As compared to conventional casinos, they offer multiple gift vouchers, loyalty points, insurance bonuses, compensatory points, diverse payment methods, and gaming options with secured accessibility. Apart from this, online gambling sessions provide optimal comfort and convenience to players since they are remotely moderated and do not require face-to-face interaction.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Europe Online Gambling Market Trends:

The increasing proliferation of the internet and smartphone users and the rising demand for online gaming for entertainment purposes, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic due to consequent lockdowns, are primarily driving the market growth in the region. Moreover, the easy access to online betting and gambling platforms, acceptance of cryptocurrency as a payment mode, and corporate sponsorships are supplementing the product demand. Additionally, large-scale integration of artificial intelligence (AI), cyborgs, and blockchain technologies with enhanced multi-layer payment security and transparency are positively impacting the expanding market. The extensive uptake of virtual reality (VR) solutions to create a realistic gaming environment with better sound quality, allowing users to interact with bettors and dealers, is favoring the market growth. Besides this, extensive celebrity endorsements, ongoing legalization of online gambling across various European countries, and the availability of free-play virtual casinos with enhanced interfaces are supporting the market expansion in the region.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Europe online gambling market based on game type, device and country.

Breakup by Game Type:

• Sports Betting:

• Football

• Horse Racing

• E-Sports

• Others

• Casino:

• Live Casino

• Baccarat

• Blackjack

• Poker

• Slots

• Others

• Others

Breakup by Device:

• Desktop

• Mobile

• Others

Breakup by Country:

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Others

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Europe online gambling market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

