India Organic Food Market Size, Share, Growth, Statistics and Industry Analysis 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "India Organic Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India organic food market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The India organic food market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 25.25% during 2022-2027.

Organic food is produced using organic and natural farming and production practices while eliminating the use of artificial chemicals, food additives, hormones, and antibiotics. It includes fruits and vegetables, processed food, spices and pulses, beverages, and grains. Organic food products are a rich source of antioxidants, nutrients, vitamins C and E, iron, zinc, magnesium, phosphorous, and omega-3 fatty acids. As compared to traditional food products, organic food products are considered fresher, healthier, and sustainable as they assist in environmental protection and provide several health benefits, including lowering the risk of cancer, eczema, and allergies.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

India Organic Food Market Trends:

The rising health consciousness among the masses, coupled with changing dietary preferences, is one of the key factors driving the India organic food market growth. In line with this, the rising preference for nutrient-rich and naturally sourced products due to their various health benefits is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the Government of India (GoI) is investing and implementing favorable schemes to promote organic farming in the country, which is favoring the market growth. Additionally, the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) to build smart farms and provide precision control of taste, texture, and nutrition to organic food is providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors, including easy product availability across various e-commerce platforms and rising expenditure capacities of consumers, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

India Organic Food Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the India organic food market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Suminter India Organics Private Limited

• Nature Bio-Foods Limited

• Organic India Private Limited

• Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt.Ltd

• Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt.Ltd

• ElWorld Agro

• Mother Earth

• Mehrotra Consumer Products Pvt.Ltd

• Morarka Organic Foods Pvt.Ltd

• Nature Pearls Pvt.Ltd

• Conscious Food Private Limited

• Nourish Organics Foods Pvt Ltd

• EcoFarms (India) Ltd

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the India organic food market based on product type, distribution channel and region.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

• Organic Beverages

• Organic Cereal and Food Grains

• Organic Meat, Poultry and Dairy

• Organic Spices and Pulses

• Organic Processed Food

• Organic Fruits and Vegetables

• Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Online

• Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

