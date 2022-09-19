Monster Energy's Jack Moir Wins the Enduro World Series #7 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland

Monster Energy congratulates 28-year-old team rider Jack Moir from Morisset Park, Australia on winning the Enduro World Series Round 7 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland this weekend.

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland, Sept.19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monster Energy congratulates 28-year-old team rider Jack Moir from Morisset Park, Australia on winning the Enduro World Series Round 7 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland this weekend. The Aussie proved too fast for the field as he continued to push toward the end of the season and seal his dominance after winning all five stages and taking home gold. He now sits in fifth place for the overall series rankings.

Following a turbulent season of injuries and mishaps, Moir decided to go for broke at the Crans-Montana event after seeing his overall series title chances evaporate following a flat tire at the EWS Round 6 event in Sugarloaf, Maine, which took him from third place for the overall series rankings to eighth place. With nothing left to lose, the Aussie charged hard and managed to put an eight-second lead over his nearest rival, including three seconds on the "pro stage" on Saturday afternoon.

With Switzerland's dramatic alpine scenery, Crans-Montana sits high in the main valley in the Valais region offering a stunning selection of trails that incorporate everything from natural singletrack through to bike park. Lift access allows the riders to make the most of the area's elevation - with trails taking in a huge 2330m of descent. Typically known for its dry and warm climate, the riders were surprised with fresh powder overnight for the pro stage.

The competitors had a big day in store with 18.23 km of timed stages and 17.20 km of liaisons, over 29 minutes of race time on the clock. The event started with a practice and pro stage on Saturday and fresh snow blanketing the trails with temperatures hovering around 37 degrees Fahrenheit, which was anything but normal for a racer from the central coast of Australia. But the weather didn't seem to faze Moir, and the race was on as soon as he hit the start gate. Moir was incredibly happy with how the weekend unfolded.

"We did it," said Moir. I'm so stoked to be back in first. I feel like I've had a win in me for the last couple of races, but I just felt like it wasn't going my way. I'm really happy to put it all together and to do it with a clean sweep, winning every stage, it's just sick. Hopefully, I can do it again next weekend."

What's next on the EWS? Stay tuned as the final round 8 of the series takes place next weekend in Loudenvielle, France. With Moir now out of contention for the overall win but still sitting in 5th, expect him to come back firing out of the gate next weekend looking for a repeat of this round and a potential top three overall result for the year.

