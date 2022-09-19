LOLIWARE to be featured at Clinton Global Initiative Event as a One of the Clinton Foundation's Greenhouse Entrepreneurs

On Sept. 19, 2022, LOLIWARE Inc., an advanced materials technology company replacing single-use plastics with seaweed, will present to world leaders, investors, celebrities, and CEOs of Fortune 500 companies as part of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) meeting being held in New York City.

On Sept. 19, 2022, LOLIWARE Inc., an advanced materials technology company replacing single-use plastics with seaweed, will present to world leaders, investors, celebrities, and CEOs of Fortune 500 companies as part of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) meeting being held in New York City. The highly anticipated event is returning this year after a 5-year hiatus with the theme "the Business of How". Key attendees include actor Matt Damon, California Governor Gavin Newsom, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, and Hamilton creator, Lin-Manual Miranda.

This year's event also marks the start of the Clinton Foundation's CGI Entrepreneurship Greenhouse - a new program designed to showcase and support businesses and entrepreneurs pursuing transformative solutions to global challenges. As one of 31 startups selected to participate in the program's inaugural class of "Greenhouse Entrepreneurs", LOLIWARE CEO Sea Briganti has been invited to present the company's innovative SEA Technology™ at the event.

LOLIWARE's SEA Technology represents a first for the materials tech industry. In addition to being 100% natural, biodegradable, and sustainably sourced, the innovative seaweed-based material is designed to form a pellet that mimics the plastic pellets traditionally used to make single-use products. This makes LOLIWARE's SEA Technology uniquely compatible with existing manufacturing machinery, providing a cost-effective way to replace plastic at scale.

Earlier this year, LOLIWARE announced a key strategic partnership with USA-based, women-owned manufacturing company Sinclair & Rush to begin mass production of its first application of SEA Technology: the Blue Carbon Straw.

While LOLIWARE has other applications of SEA Technology in the works, the company has a vision beyond replacing plastic — it's endeavoring to create a circular, blue economy based on seaweed cultivation. Through its products, LOLIWARE is helping to lay the foundation for a new global seaweed market, creating new economic opportunities for coastal communities around the world.

By growing seaweed, coastal communities can also counteract ocean acidification and oxygen depletion, two major threats to marine life. The seaweeds also capture carbon, effectively re-purposing our CO2 emissions into their tissues. The carbon-rich seaweeds are then used to make LOLIWARE's pellets and products.

With an estimated 18 million square miles of ocean available for seaweed farming, most of which is currently under utilized, LOLIWARE sees major untapped potential for using seaweed to replace single-use plastics while improving the health of our oceans and fighting climate change.

LOLIWARE is looking forward to the opportunity to present its innovative technology and vision for a circular blue economy at CGI and is seeking investors and collaborators who are ready to help scale its impact even further.

