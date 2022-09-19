Semtech Reveals Production of FiberEdge® Transimpedance Amplifiers (TIA) Integrated Circuit (IC) to Enable Industry's Best Chipset Performance for 5G Deployments

The FiberEdge® GN1700 is a linear TIA for 50Gbps PAM4 SFP56 PAM4 5G wireless optical modules

ECOC 2022 -- Semtech Corporation SMTC, a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced production of GN1700, Semtech's FiberEdge® linear transimpedance amplifiers (TIA) to enable emerging 50Gbps PAM4 5G front haul and mid haul deployments. The GN1700 is paired with Semtech's Tri-Edge™ GN2255 and GN2256 bidirectional clock data recovery (CDR) with driver ICs.

"With the production of our FiberEdge GN1700 and Tri-Edge 5G portfolio including GN2255 and GN2256, our customers can now enable successful pilot qualifications for 50Gbps PAM4 systems," said Raza Khan, senior market manager for Semtech's Signal Integrity Products Group. "This is a great milestone and a testament to Semtech's on-time execution on our innovative product offerings."

50Gbps PAM4 architectures will be used to enable 5G deployments such as 64T64R Massive MIMO-based macro base stations and mmWave small base stations. IC technology that enables optical fiber communication in these deployments is a critical part of the network enabling the wired backbone of this architecture. Semtech is continuing to execute ahead for its customer's and their customer's needs. Semtech's FiberEdge GN1700 production paired with Semtech's Tri-Edge 5G ICs (GN2255 and GN2256) now enables our customers to achieve volume deployments for advanced 50G PAM4 5G front haul architectures.

Semtech's 5G wireless FiberEdge TIA platform includes:

GN1086: 24-28Gbps TIA

New - GN1300: 24-28Gbps TIA for PIN ROSA applications

New - GN1400: 24-28Gbps TIA for APD system applications

GN1700: 50Gbps linear PAM4 TIA

Semtech's 5G wireless Tri-Edge CDR platform includes:

GN2255: Bidirectional 50Gbps PAM4 CDR with Integrated DML Driver

GN2256: Bidirectional 50Gbps PAM4 CDR with Integrated EML/MZM Driver

Semtech's comprehensive 5G wireless ClearEdge® CDR platform includes:

GN2152: Bidirectional 24-28Gbps CDR with Integrated DML Driver

GN2146: Bidirectional 24-28Gbps CDR with Integrated EML/MZM Driver

GN2154: Bidirectional 24-28Gbps CDR with Integrated SE EML Driver

GN2504C: Unidirectional Quad 25-28Gbps CDR

GN2148: Single 24-28Gbps CDR with Integrated VCSEL Driver

GN2149: Single 24-28Gbps CDR with Integrated TIA

