Semtech Releases 250μm Channel Pitch FiberEdge® Linear Transimpedance Amplifier (TIA) for 400G and 800G Data Center Applications at ECOC 2022

The GN1816 is a quad 56GBd PAM4 TIA offering best-in-class performance and low cost for short-reach optical links and very high-density single mode fiber applications

ECOC 2022 -- Semtech Corporation SMTC, a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced the immediate availability of the GN1816, a new addition to the FiberEdge® platform of PAM4 TIAs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005066/en/

"The introduction of the FiberEdge GN1816 TIA expands the Semtech FiberEdge portfolio into the short-reach data center space and enables customers to achieve an even smaller footprint for very high-density single mode fiber applications," said Nicola Bramante, senior product line manager for Semtech's Signal Integrity Products Group. "The FiberEdge GN1816 offers the industry-leading and trusted performance that characterizes all Semtech FiberEdge TIAs, easing the design and development cycles for optical module manufacturers and top hyperscale data center operators."

The FiberEdge GN1816 is a 56GBd quad 250μm-pitch low power, low cost, low noise and high gain TIA, designed for 400GBASE-SR4/VR4 and 800GBASE-SR8/VR8 PAM4 multimode optical transceivers, as well as 400GBASE-DR4/FR4/LR4 and 800GBASE-DR8/FR8/LR8 PAM4 single mode optical transceivers. Additionally, the FiberEdge GN1816 works with active optical cable (AOC), Chip on Board (COB) optical assemblies and silicon photonics (SiPh).

Coupled with the recently introduced FiberEdge GN1848 quad VCSEL driver, the small die size of the FiberEdge GN1816 enables re-use of existing fiber coupling arrangements already used at lower bit rates. The FiberEdge GN1816 is sampling now as wire-bondable bare die.

Semtech's FiberEdge platform includes:

GN1089: Single Channel 56GBd PAM4 Linear TIA

GN1089SC2: Single Channel 28GBd PAM4 Linear TIA

GN1800: Second Generation Single Channel 56GBd PAM4 Linear TIA

GN1800SC2: Second Generation Single Channel 28GBd PAM4 Linear TIA

GN1700: 50Gbps PAM Linear TIA for 5G Wireless

GN1810: Quad 56GBd PAM4 Linear TIA

GN1812: Second Generation Quad 56GBd PAM4 Linear TIA

GN1814: 500μm Pitch Quad 56GBd PAM4 Linear TIA

New – GN1816: 250um Pitch Quad 56GBd PAM4 Linear TIA

GN1848: Quad 56GBd PAM4 Linear VCSEL Driver

GN1862: Single Channel 56GBd PAM4 Linear EML Driver

The FiberEdge GN1816 will be demonstrated at the Semtech booth #322 during the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) 2022, Sept. 18-22, in Basel, Switzerland. Register here.

Learn more about Semtech's FiberEdge portfolio here.

About Semtech's Signal Integrity/Optical Products

Semtech's optical networking product platforms provide high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies in the data center/enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure and passive optical network/Fiber to the markets. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/optical.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "will," "designed to," or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation's or its management's future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements" and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation's annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors." Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and FiberEdge are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005066/en/