Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Corporate Update - Issue of Equity / PCA Dealings

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2022 / The Board of Atlantic Lithium Limited ALLALLIF "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the funded African-focussed lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, wishes to advise of the allotment and issue of 15,500,000 new ordinary shares of no par value each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as a result of the exercise of unlisted options for a total consideration of £2,580,000 (A$4,469,534). Details of the exercised options are:

Number of Options Strike Price Grant Date Expiry date

4,500,000 12 pence 24 June 2020 31 December 2022

7,000,000 12 pence 24 June 2020 30 September 2022

4,000,000 30 pence 17 August 2021 31 December 2022

On 31 August 2022, 2,250,000 12p unlisted options held by directors and former directors, lapsed and were not exercised. Following this lapse and the exercise of unlisted options above, there are no 12p options on issue.

Application will be made for the 15,500,000 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and admission is expected to take place on or around 26 September 2022 ("Admission").

On Admission of the 15,500,000 new Ordinary Shares to trading, the issued share capital of the Company will comprise 605,741,660 Ordinary Shares. When calculating voting rights, shareholders should use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company.

PDMR / PCA Dealings

Of the total allotment above, a PCA of Lennard Kolff van Oosterwijk ("Mr Kolff"), Interim CEO and director of the Company, acquired 3,500,000 new Ordinary Shares at a price of 12p each as a result of exercise of unlisted options for a total consideration of £420,000.

As part of the sell-down relating to the Company's Australian Securities Exchange dual listing offer (RNS dated 15 August 2022) a person closely associated with Mr Kolff agreed to sell 2,850,000 shares. Mr Kolff remains committed to the continuing growth and success of the Company. Following the sale, Mr Kolff maintains the following interests in the Company:

Ordinary Shares

An interest in 3,007,344 ordinary shares representing 0.50% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Unlisted Options

An interest in a total of 12,000,000 unlisted options in the Company:

  • 3,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at 30p each through to 18 August 2023;
  • 4,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at 40p each through to 18 August 2023; and
  • 5,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at 50p each through to 18 August 2023.

Unlisted Performance Rights

An interest in a total of 2,700,000 unlisted performance rights in the Company:

  • 225,000 unlisted performance rights exercisable at 60p expiring on 18 August 2023;
  • 225,000 unlisted performance rights exercisable at 65p expiring on 18 August 2023;
  • 500,000 unlisted performance rights exercisable at 70p expiring on 18 August 2023;
  • 750,000 unlisted performance rights exercisable at 75p expiring on 18 August 2023; and
  • 1,000,000 unlisted performance rights exercisable at £1.00 expiring on 18 August 2023.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM:

TABLE 1 - ISSUE OF ORDINARY SHARES

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Melisa Kolff van Oosterwijk

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

PCA of Lennard Kolff van Oosterwijk - Interim CEO / Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Atlantic Lithium Limited

b)

LEI:

213800H1JY3J7BB6BN06

4.

1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Ordinary Shares of no par value

ISIN: AU0000XINEX3

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Exercise of Unlisted Options / Issue of Equity

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s) Volume(s)

12p 3,500,000

d)

Aggregated information:

2. Aggregated volume:

3. Price:

Single transaction as in 4 c) above

Price(s) Volume(s)

12p 3,500,000

e)

Date of the transaction:

19 September 2022

f)

Place of the transaction:

Outside of a trading venue

For any further information, please contact:

Atlantic Lithium Limited
Neil Herbert (Chairperson)
Amanda Harsas (Finance Director and Company Secretary)
www.atlanticlithium.com.au
atlantic@yellowjerseypr.com

Tel: +61 2 8072 0640


SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Nominated Adviser
Jeff Keating
Charlie Bouverat

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Canaccord Genuity Limited
Joint Company Broker
Raj Khatri
James Asensio
Harry Rees

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 4500

Liberum Capital Limited
Joint Company Broker
Scott Mathieson
Edward Thomas
Kane Collings

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

SI Capital Limited
Joint Company Broker
Nick Emerson
Jon Levinson

Tel: +44 (0) 1483 413 500
Tel: +44 (0) 207 871 4038


Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Henry Wilkinson
Dominic Barretto
James Lingfield

Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

Notes to Editors:

About Atlantic Lithium
www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Atlantic Lithium (formerly "IronRidge Resources") is an AIM-listed lithium company advancing a portfolio of projects in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.

The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium pegmatite discovery on track to become Ghana's first lithium producing mine. The project is funded under an agreement with Piedmont Lithium for US$103m and set to produce a premium lithium product.

Atlantic Lithium holds a 560km2 & 774km2 tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atlantic Lithium Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/716425/Atlantic-Lithium-Limited-Announces-Corporate-Update--Issue-of-Equity-PCA-Dealings

