Wi-Fi as a Service Market Size Worth USD 14.51 Billion in 2028-Emergen Research

The global Wi-Fi as a service market size is expected to reach USD 14.51 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increasing implementation of public Wi-Fi, rising demand for Wi-Fi as a service to reduce capital and operational expenditure, and increasing government initiatives towards smart city projects.

However, rising concerns regarding data security and privacy is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the global Wi-Fi as a service market to some extent over the forecast period.

The report analyzes the Wi-Fi as a Service market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Wi-Fi as a Service market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Wi-Fi as a Service business sphere and its key segments.

Market Size – USD 3.35 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.2%, Market Trends – Increasing government initiatives to develop smart city projects

Leading manufacturers profiled in the report:

Extreme Networks Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Rogers Communications Inc., Wi-Fi-Soft Solutions Pvt. Ltd., CommScope Inc., Viasat Inc., iPass Inc., Riverbed Technology, Inc., Ubiquiti Inc., and Mist Systems, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Wi-Fi as a service market on the basis of service, organization size, location, end-use, and region:

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Managed Services

Professional Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Indoor Location

Outdoor Location

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Retail

Healthcare

Education

BFSI

Government

Hospitality

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Telecom & IT

Others

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The managed services segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of managed services among end-user to address budgetary constraints and lack of technological knowledge are some key factors expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The large enterprise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing implementation of Wi-Fi as a service among large enterprises for better network security among large enterprises.

The outdoor location segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing implementation of outdoor access points for smart cities and at colleges and universities.

The education segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to rising adoption of Wi-Fi and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends in the education industry.

Key Features of the Report:

The report covers Wi-Fi as a Service business overview, product portfolios, market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns

The report covers different business expansion strategies undertaken by prominent players to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape

The report covers an extensive 8-year analysis of the Wi-Fi as a Service market

Extensive analysis of the key elements like drivers, restraints, limitations, opportunities, and threats

Key Regions Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global Wi-Fi as a Service market including the global and regional analysis of the market. The study covers critical information and factual data about the Wi-Fi as a Service market industry, along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats. On the basis of the current market scope, the report provides an extensive analysis of how the Wi-Fi as a Service market is expected to fare in the forecast timeline. The report utilizes Wi-Fi as a Service analytical tools to offer an estimation of the outlook of the global state of the Wi-Fi as a Service market industry.

