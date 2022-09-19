Recycled Glass Market Outlook: Global Size, Share, Statistics, Growth Analysis Report 2022-2027

Recycled Glass Market Outlook 2022

The global recycled glass market reached a value of US$ 4.2 Billion in 2021 & expects to reach US$ 5.9 Billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2027.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Recycled Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global recycled glass market outlook 2022. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

Recycled glass is made after the processing of waste glass into usable products. The broken pieces of glass can be recycled without losing quality or purity. Recycled glass is made from cullet, limestone, sand, and soda ash materials. It is further used to manufacture new usable products, such as bottles, jars, abrasives, containers, and insulation items. It finds extensive applications in food and beverages packaging, automotive industries, and construction activities.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing product demand from glass manufacturing companies. In line with this, the growing awareness regarding sustainable development is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the escalating requirement for recycled glass in the food and beverage industry as a packaging material is catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, several market players are investing in research and development activities, thereby propelling the market. Additionally, stringent regulations imposed by governments of various countries on waste management are aiding the product uptake worldwide.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Ardagh Group S.A.

• Coloured Aggregates Inc.

• Dlubak Glass Company

• Gallo Glass Company

• Glass Recycled Surfaces

• Harsco Corporation

• Momentum Recycling LLC

• O-I Glass Inc.

• Reiling GmbH & Co. KG

• Strategic Materials Inc

• United Resource Management

• Verallia

• Vetropack Holding Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

• Cullet

• Crushed Glass

• Glass Powder

Breakup by Source:

• Deposit Program

• Buy Back/Drop Off Centers

• Curbside Pickups

Breakup by Application:

• Bottle and Containers

• Flat Glass

• Fiber Glass

• Highway Beads

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

