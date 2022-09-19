Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Milk Market Size Worth USD 113.94 Billion in 2028-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size – USD 61.56 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.1%, Market Trends – Rise in online grocery shopping

The global Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk market size is expected to reach USD 113.94 Billion in 2028 and register a significantly robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand among consumers for read-to-eat and convenience dairy products is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Demand for ready-to-eat dairy products has been increasing over the last few years on account of busier lifestyle of consumers and rising disposable income, among others. Extended shelf life of UHT milk, convenience, and ease of use are other factors which boosting revenue growth of the market. Advancements in pasteurization technology is projected to continue to boost revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. Aseptic processing and packaging offers several advantages over traditional pasteurization. Less requirement for refrigeration during storage and distribution, lower energy costs, and extended shelf life are some of the advantages offered by the aseptic processing and packaging.

Rise in online grocery shopping volumes, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, have resulted in rising demand for UHT milk and boosted market growth. The pandemic has prompted consumers to explore safer and more convenient ways to gain access to essential grocery items. An increase in features offered by grocery delivery apps with the increasing number of stores offering curbside pick-up is resulting in rising sales of these products. Wide variety of products available on online platforms, which include flavored and unflavored UHT milk products, coupled with favorable discounts are expected to drive market growth going ahead.

The report is refurbished with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Milk market. The pandemic and subsequent social restrictions have dynamically changed the market and impacted the economic scenario of the market through disruptions in the supply chains, financial difficulties, and changes in the demands and trends of the industry. Moreover, a shift in consumer behavior has also affected the Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Milk industry. The report provides an in-depth impact analysis of the pandemic on the market to better understand the latest changes in the market and gain a futuristic outlook on a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:

Nestlé S.A., Lactalis Group, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Danone S.A., Arla Foods, Amcor plc, Savencia Fromage & Dairy, Sodiaal Group, Clover Industries Limited, and Almarai Company.

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Milk Market Segmentation

The global Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Milk market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Milk market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Milk market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk market on the basis of product, fat content, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Liters, 2018–2028)

Flavored

Unflavored

Fat Content Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Liters, 2018–2028)

Whole

Semi Skimmed

Skimmed

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In March 2019, Nestlé inaugurated its new liquid milk production line at its Villa Nueva Plant. Launch of the new production line would allow the company to enter into production of liquid milk with added value. The new production line allows manufacturing of 10 million liters per year of liquid products with added value using the UHT method.

Unflavored segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Cost-effectiveness of unflavored milk in comparison to flavored milk coupled with less refrigeration factor is boosting its demand among food outlet chains, small scale restaurants, and for production of homemade beverages.

Semi skimmed segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Less fat content in semi-skimmed milk than in whole milk and high calcium are factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Milk Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Milk Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Milk Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Milk Market

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Milk market including the global and regional analysis of the market. The study covers critical information and factual data about the Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Milk market industry, along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats. On the basis of the current market scope, the report provides an extensive analysis of how the Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Milk market is expected to fare in the forecast timeline. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to offer an estimation of the outlook of the global state of the Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Milk market industry.

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is suited to your requirements.

