Market is opening for contactless solutions - says Annemari Muru, CEO of Liigu

Liigu's contactless rental app, which makes communicating with the car easy for the user. Liigu logo

Trends point to a shift in the mobility industry as customers and service providers turn their attention toward contactless solutions.

Bringing advanced technology into the rental industry makes it more accessible and sustainable. Being open to digitalisation is no longer a choice. It is a necessity.” — Annemari Muru, CEO of Liigu

TARTU, ESTONIA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liigu - an app-based car rental company states that fully mobile car usage is gathering positive attention among travellers and among various mobility service providers. After the high summer season of 2022, the vast majority of customers who have used Liigu’s service evaluate contactless car rental service to be easy and convenient. The customers’ positive reception of technological innovations, such as contactless car rental, has shifted the attitudes towards new technology in the industry at large.

Technology continues to be the booster of global change in almost all industries. According to a McKinsey & Company’s report on technological trends (2022), the interest in smart technologies in the mobility industry has doubled in the last few years. Today, the market is run by big players still using the traditional car rental approach, but discussions about implementing contactless solutions are on the rise. Modern solutions are expected to make mobility services faster, transparent, and more efficient, thus increasing customer satisfaction.

Liigu as a fully digital rental service uses modern technologies to create a new type of rental experience for end-users. Cloud services that enable car connectivity and Phone-as-a-Key, are but a few of the solutions Liigu uses in its contactless service. Liigu has shifted prevalent preconceptions in car rental towards the discussion on the benefits of IoT. With affirmative feedback and raising acknowledgement of the changing expectations from the customers, Liigu has gained the attention of established players in the market. Anyone who wants to stay on top of the competition and gain the sympathy of the customers is starting to think about how to make their services attractive to the digital generation.

Liigu’s CEO Annemari Muru has commented on the changes in the industry: “We see that the mobility market is opening for contactless solutions. Bringing advanced technology into the rental industry makes it more accessible and sustainable. Being open to digitalisation is no longer a choice. It is a necessity. We are sure that the future of any car usage service is contactless and better adjusted to customers’ lifestyles and needs. We welcome competition and look forward to working together with new mobility and traditional car rental providers to continue modernising the industry.”

The popularity of contactless service stems from the customers’ need to save their time and nerves. The shift towards contactless services contributes to market growth as the global rental market is estimated to almost double by 2029. Moreover, contactless service offers limited contact with other people in the post-pandemic environment where there is a high demand for safety. Changing nature of car rental has already been welcomed by the customers, who will gain the most from the implementation of new mobility services.

Liigu is an app-based mobility service that connects cars and customers via a mobile phone. Liigu platform makes personal mobility service affordable and hassle-free, whether for hours or months. Liigu values real human connection and all customer support service is provided by a dedicated team of people speaking different languages. Liigu was founded in 2021 and has served over 1000 customers in 12 different locations. The startup is constantly growing and expanding to new locations throughout Europe.