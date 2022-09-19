Structured Cabling Market Size Worth USD 15.09 Billion in 2028-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The global structured cabling market size is expected to reach USD 15.09 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing adoption of high-speed network connectivity systems and various government initiatives to promote digitization in developing countries are key factors driving growth of the global structured cabling market

The global structured cabling market size is expected to reach USD 15.09 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the global structured cabling market is driven significantly by rapid advancements in IT and telecommunication sectors, continuous investment in network and communication infrastructure development and upgradation, increasing government initiatives promoting digitization, and rising adoption of high-speed network connectivity systems and devices. Structured cabling solution includes installing and designing an organized cabling system that offers flexibility to adapt to changes, moves, and additions, and reduces system installation time, as well as supports the entire wiring infrastructure of an organization through a single system. This infrastructure comprises different standardized smaller components called subsystems, such as optical and twisted-pair cabling, patch cables, and patch panels.

Structured cabling offers a high level of flexibility and high bandwidth that accommodates any development and deployment of new applications without interrupting function of the existing system. Enterprises and businesses use different kinds of telecommunication applications and devices at the same time. Using a single system removes the complexity of having multiple wiring infrastructures in the same place. In case of any problem, it will be easier to find and rectify the problem with structured cabling infrastructure quicker and at a relatively low cost.

The global Structured Cabling market is anticipated to amass a staggering revenue over the forecast years. The report is an extensive compilation of intelligent market research studies that are bound to help companies and stakeholders make informed business decisions in the long run. The report further focuses on the strategic initiatives and business expansion plans undertaken by the key players participating in the Structured Cabling industry. An assessment of the effective strategies used by these players, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships and collaborations, government & corporate deals, brand promotions, and new product launches, has been entailed in the report.

Market Size – USD 10.86 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trend – Advancements in network infrastructure

The leading players profiled in the report include:

Teknon Corp, CommScope, Nexans S.A., Panduit Corp., Legrand, Corning Inc., Belden, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemen, and Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2020, Siemen announced its expansion of cost-effective open rack and cable management solutions with the introduction of new Value Vertical Cable Manager (VVCM) system.

Product segment revenue is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid adoption of structured cabling in various industries such as IT and telecommunication, governmental organization, and others

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid development in network infrastructure and various government initiatives for promoting digitization in countries in the region.

Structured Cabling Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global structured cabling market based on solution, cable type, end-use, and regions as follows:

Solution Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Service

Installation & Consultation

Maintenance & Support

Managed Services

Product

Cables

Patch Panels & Cross Connects

Patch Cords & Cable Assemblies

Communication Outlets

Racks & Cabinets

Software

Cable Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Category 6

Category 5E

Category 6A

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

IT & Telecommunication

Residential & Commercial

Government & Education

Transportation

Industrial

Others

Key Coverage of the Report:

Detailed scrutiny of the latest market trends, including drivers, opportunities, threats, constraints, challenges, and future investment prospects

Market segmentation by deployment type, authentication type, component, organization size, industry vertical

Regional and country-wise market size estimation for the forecast period (2021-2028)

Pricing strategies of the regional market players

Demand & supply gap analysis

Key Regions Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global Structured Cabling market including the global and regional analysis of the market. The study covers critical information and factual data about the Structured Cabling market industry, along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats. On the basis of the current market scope, the report provides an extensive analysis of how the Structured Cabling market is expected to fare in the forecast timeline. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to offer an estimation of the outlook of the global state of the Structured Cabling market industry.

