Liquid Fertilizers Market Growth, Challenges, Opportunities And Emerging Trends 2027 | Emergen Research

Increasing need for precision farming and crop protection and presence of necessary nutrients in liquid fertilizer are market for liquid fertilizers

Liquid Fertilizers Market Size – USD 2.26 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trend – High demand from the APAC region.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Liquid Fertilizer Market is estimated to reach value of USD 3.07 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. In farming, fertilizers is one of the largest expenses and hence, determining the suitable fertilizer and its correct application process is crucial. One of the greatest advantages of using liquid fertilizers is their immediate penetration. Also they helps the plant get easy access to nutrients. Several farmers use liquid fertilizers to obtain immediate root growth in early season.

Organic liquid fertilizers are primarily produced from natural sources such as green waste and food waste, which are not toxic, and not harmful to any animal or human being. Since these fertilizers are organic, they provides soil with various nutrients. This in turn, improves the quality of soil.

There exists various application processes for liquid fertilizers, based on size of land. These processes include booms, sprayers, and misting. These are used to cover a large area.For small areas, hose sprayers and backpacks are used. This application process is similar to spraying water on crop.

Yara International ASA, AgroLiquid AD, Nutri-Tech Solutions PtyLtd, ICL Fertilizers, Haifa Chemicals Ltd, Plant Food Company Inc., K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Compo Expert GmbH, Kugler Company, and Foxfarm Fertilizer, Others

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

In November 2020, AgroLiquid introduced springuP, a liquid phosphorus product. This invention would help boost crop productivity by providing phosphorus (P), potassium, and nitrogen at an early stage.

In March 2019, Yara International ASA launched Yaralix, a tool used in precision farming, which helps farmers to measure required crop nitrogen by using their smartphones.

The nitrogen segment has been dominating the global market for liquid fertilizers for years, and it is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of 32.0% in 2019. The adaptation of precision agriculture technology in region has been driving the market for liquid fertilizer.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global liquid fertilizer market based on nutrients type, manufacturing process, compounds, crop type, fertilizer application method, and region as follows:

Nutrients type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Phosphorus

Nitrogen

Potassium

Micronutrients

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Organic

Synthetic

Compound Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

CAN

UAN

MAP

DAP

Potassium Nitrate

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Cereals

Oil-seeds

Fruits

Pulses

Fertilizer Application Method Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Direct Soil Application

Fertigation

Folias Spray Application

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

