Transformational Coach Agnes Chau of The Empowered Heart to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agnes Chau is the owner of a coaching business and a not-for-profit public charity, both with common goals—transformation, empowerment and living without limiting beliefs. Before launching those, she had a career in Aerospace Engineering—a field that called for many of the same skills and attributes, such as pragmatic thinking, getting to the root cause of a problem, planning, goal setting, and designing systems/pathways to the solution. This makes it easy to understand her foresight, success, and positive outcomes.

Agnes has a recognizable passion for helping people to be their best and it’s manifested in her thinking and work product. She most enjoys helping people tap into their Divine Intelligence in order to live their best life and create happiness from within. She is President and Founder of The Empowered Heart, a 501 c (3) organization and she is a certified instructor for the Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Women Empowered Program.

Agnes is a lifelong learner and has applied her expertise in various transformational modalities that help clients identify blockages and the most successful path forward. Her strategic mindset and out-of-the-box approaches give people an edge in facing life’s challenges and discovering meaningful opportunities. She functions as a private coach to leaders, coaches, entrepreneurs, healers and influencers, enabling them to upgrade their lives, professionally and personally. In her non-profit work, Agnes provides people with strategies, tools, and techniques for physical, mental and emotional well-being, and women with tools for self-defense and growth. In all these efforts, she aims to transform emotional intelligence, from fear-based to love-based endeavors.

“When I left the business world, I was certain I was being guided on my divine path. Now, I help others follow theirs. We can all learn to change our thinking, at any age, to be more effective. Learn to breathe into our divine heart and tap into the intelligence within. And to discover how to improve your brain health.”

In her upcoming series, Agnes will talk about some of the innovative tools she uses with clients, all designed to optimize our health and personal power. These strategic methods have unique names like PSYCH-K® (used to balance the conscious and subconscious mind) and A.N.T.S. (turning automatic negative thoughts into automatic nurturing thoughts.) In addition to mental health and empowerment techniques, Agnes will discuss the diet, exercise and wellness approaches she has begun to focus more intently on recently, because Agnes believes it is all inter-related and oriented to our betterment.

