Dronabinol Market size is estimated to reach $351.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% - IndustryARC

Dronabinol Market size is estimated to reach $351.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dronabinol Market size is estimated to reach $351.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Dronabinol is a cannabinoid utilized for the treatment of nausea, vomiting and appetite loss. Dronabinol brand name includes Marinol and Syndros. The dronabinol price includes the minimum GoodRx price for the most typical version of dronabinol at about $65.31, 72% off the average retail price of $236.86. Dronabinol side effects as reported for Marinol include “seizure, fast or pounding heartbeats and lightheadedness” among other side effects.The rising treatment to cure chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder with medications categorized under the dronabinol brand name are set to drive the Dronabinol Market. The potential advantages offered by dronabinol to acute AIDS patients with hunger loss and weight loss are set to propel the growth of the Dronabinol Industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Dronabinol Industry Outlook.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Dronabinol market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the great predominance of nausea connected with cancer chemotherapy in the North American region.
2. Dronabinol Market growth is being driven by the increasing application of medications with the dronabinol brand name to enhance appetite in AIDs patients. However, the dronabinol side effects causing anxiety and panic attacks relying on the doses of patients and individual inclinations are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Dronabinol Market.
3. Dronabinol Market Detailed Analysis of the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Dronabinol Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Dronabinol Market based on type can be further segmented into Oral Liquid, Capsule and Others. The Oral Liquid Segment held the largest Dronabinol market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the approval of Dronabinol by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of nausea connected with cancer chemotherapy and for the treatment of anorexia connected with weight loss in AIDS patients.
2. Dronabinol Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. North America (Dronabinol Market) held the largest Dronabinol market share with 45% of the overall market in 2021.
3. Dronabinol Market based on the application can be further segmented into Anti-Nausea, Analgesic, Stimulate Appetite and Others. The Anti-Nausea Segment held the largest Dronabinol market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increasing dronabinol uses for treating serious nausea and vomiting brought about by cancer chemotherapy.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Dronabinol industry are:
1. LGC Group
2. Merck & Co. Inc
3. Alfa Chemistry
4. Aurora Fine Chemicals
5. ZINC
