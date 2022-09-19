Desktop Virtualization Market - Current Trends and Growth Drivers Along with Key Industry Players

Desktop Virtualization Market

Desktop virtualization Benefits - mobility, security, flexibility, and manageability are driving the growth implementation of desktop virtualization solutions.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global desktop virtualization industry generated $11.5 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $28.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031. The increase in need to improve employee efficiency and enhanced data security offered by desktop virtualization drive the growth of the global desktop virtualization market.

However, performance and compatibility issues and expensive deployment and sign-up costs of desktop virtualization platforms are hampering the market growth. On the contrary, an increased market for workspace as a service is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the desktop virtualization industry during the forecast period.

Based on type, the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global desktop virtualization market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to VDI solutions being cheapto deploy and manage. However, the desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to surge in complexity of modern IT and networks.

Based on offering, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around two-thirds of the global desktop virtualization market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the rise in need for IT infrastructure management solutions. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increase in demand for desktop devices in modern business environment.

Based on enterprise size, the IT & telecom segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global desktop virtualization market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to complex IT requirements of the sector. However, the healthcare segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the higher security requirements of the sector.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global desktop virtualization market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to large scale IT applications of large enterprises. However, the SMBs segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in technological investments by SMEs.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global desktop virtualization industry, owing to the high concentration of specialized VDI vendors in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to the ongoing digital transformation of the region.

The key players profiled in the desktop virtualization market analysis are Amazon Web services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Datacom Group Ltd., DXC Technology Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machine Corporation, Ivanti, Kyndryl Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Nasstar, NetApp, NTT DATA Corporation, Nutanix, Oracle Corporation, Pure storage, Inc., Softchoice, VMware, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

