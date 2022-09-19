Coherent Thought Leaders to Present at ECOC 2022 and Showcase New Products With Live Technology Demonstrations

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (Nasdaq: COHR), the world’s leading supplier of components and modules for optical communications, today announced that it is exhibiting at ECOC 2022 in Basel, Switzerland, Sept. 19-21, booth #1.



Coherent thought leaders will present at ECOC’s Market Focus on advanced technologies for optical networks as follows:

800G and 1.6T Upgrade Cycles for Datacom: Continued Significance of Direct Detection

Vipul Bhatt - VP, Marketing, Datacom Vertical

Tuesday, Sept. 20, 15:45-16:05 CEST

Advanced ROADM Architectures With Ultrahigh-Resolution Telemetry for High-Mix Wavelength Services

Dr. Jack Jian Xu - VP, Marketing, Telecom Vertical

Wednesday, Sept. 21, 10:20-10:40 CEST

Coherent Optics in Client Pluggable Form Factor Enables IP-over-DWDM in Disaggregated Transport Networks

Dr. Gert Sarlet - Director, Product Management

Wednesday, Sept. 21, 11:35-11:55 CEST

Satellite Communications

Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer

Wednesday, Sept. 21, 13:35-13:55 CEST

Coherent will showcase some of its latest technology developments for telecom and datacom optical networks with the following live demonstrations:

200G EML for 800G and 1.6T Transceiver Modules

Coherent will demonstrate 200G PAM4 operation of our InP EML. This EML is a monolithically integrated O-band DFB laser with an electro-absorption modulator. It supports up to 112 GBaud PAM4 modulation (224 Gbps) with cost-effective non-hermetic packaging and is aimed at new standards being developed, such as the IEEE 802.3df, with 200G optical lanes. This new optical lane speed will support future transceiver products such as 800G-DR4, 800G-FR4, and 1.6T-DR4.2.

Interoperability Between Silicon-photonics-based 800G-DR8+ and EML-based 800G-DR8+

Coherent will demonstrate an 800G-DR8+ QSFP-DD800 transceiver module based on an internally designed silicon photonics MZM PIC interoperating with an 800G-DR8+ OSFP module based on internally designed and fabricated 1310 nm EML lasers and photodetectors. The modules carry 800 Gbps traffic in the 2x400G-DR4+ configuration, which is expected to be the preferred implementation in the initial deployment of the 800G upgrade cycle at datacenters enabled by 25T and 50T switches.

800G Active Optical Cable

Coherent will demonstrate our next-generation active optical cable for up to 100 m reach. This VCSEL-based 800 Gbps QSFP-DD800 active optical cable will be critical to support next-generation 100G/lane electrical and optical PAM4 interfaces, such as those used in 25T and 50T switches. The advance of 100G/lane VCSELs will lower the power consumption of 800G transceivers, compared with single-mode optical transceivers designed for longer reach. VCSEL-based active optical cables are targeted for short-reach interconnects for server connectivity, top-of-rack elimination, high-performance computing, and machine learning systems.

800G (2x400G) Link With 10 km Reach

This link demonstrates the operation of a pair of 800G (2x400G-LR4-10) transceiver modules connected by a 10-km-long single-mode fiber. The modules are configured as two individual 400G-LR4 10 km links in OSFP pluggable form factor. Each 400G channel is based on a CWDM wavelength grid using four 100 Gbps EML transmitters, with outputs optically multiplexed within the module. The optical performance is displayed on the GUI of the demo equipment.

Dual-Rate (Ethernet and OTN) 400G-DR4 Transceiver Module

Coherent will showcase a new generation of 400G-DR4 transceiver modules in a QSFP-DD form factor that supports both Ethernet and OTN FOIC4.8 rates. This new feature is particularly useful in campus and access applications such as switch-to-router connectivity and co-location links. The demonstration shows optical performance of a 400G-DR4 module operating at a FOIC4.8 data rate over 10 km of single-mode fiber enabled by our internal EML technology. This new-generation module, using the latest DSP technology, significantly reduces the power consumption of the module.

Coherent 400G: 400G 0 dBm QSFP-DD ZR+

Coherent will demonstrate its high-transmit-output-power 400G ZR+ QSFP-DD-DCO coherent transceiver for IP-over-DWDM deployments in metro and regional optical transport networks. Enabled by the advanced indium phosphide (InP) photonic integration in Coherent’s award-winning IC-TROSA, the 400G ZR+ QSFP-DD-DCO matches the performance of high-end coherent solutions previously available only in CFP2 or larger form factors. This allows network operators to plug the 400G ZR+ QSFP-DD-DCO transceivers directly into their switches or routers, skip an intermediate transponder/muxponder equipment layer, and connect straight into the ROADM optical layer, resulting in significantly reduced capital and operational expenditures.

QSFP POLS With Datacenter Switches

Coherent will demonstrate its pluggable optical line system (POLS) in the small QSFP form factor for eight-channel 400ZR/ZR+ transport in datacenter interconnects (DCIs). The QSFP-LS is designed to plug directly into a spare switch or router QSFP port and enables full-duplex multichannel 400ZR/ZR+ transport, including multiplexing, demultiplexing, and variable-gain amplification. The QSFP-LS supports up to eight DWDM wavelengths at 400 Gbps, or 3.2 Tbps per fiber pair, over a maximum distance of 120 km. The QSFP-LS is one of our most advanced integrated products and the smallest optical line system on the market.

WaveAnalyzer™ 400A Optical Spectrum Analyzer

Coherent will demonstrate the new WaveAnalyzer 400A optical spectrum analyzer. The 400A features two scans per second across the C+L band with a resolution bandwidth of 500 MHz. The compact instrument comes with an Ethernet interface and can be controlled through the well-established WaveAnalyzer GUI as well as through a RESTful programming interface that allows integration of the unit in automated test setups.

WaveMaker™ Programmable Optical Spectrum Synthesizer

Coherent will show the WaveMaker, a novel optical instrument concept that allows the generation of arbitrary spectra for optical communications system test purposes. Comb spectra with extinction ratios beyond 60 dB can be created. Live transmission channels can be multiplexed into the signal. An internal amplifier supports output power levels beyond 20 dBm.

Coherent offers the broadest portfolio of differentiated solutions for telecom and datacom optical networks. In telecom, Coherent’s technology transforms line cards into standard pluggable modules that lower the cost of ROADM networks and make them easier to deploy. In datacom, discover our 800G and 1.6T transceiver generation, enabling today the datacenters of tomorrow.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at www.coherent.com.

Contact

Mark Lourie

Vice President, Corporate Communications

corporate.communications@coherent.com