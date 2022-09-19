Submit Release
News Search

There were 372 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,410 in the last 365 days.

The International Trade and Transportation Course launched by Globalia Logistics Network in cooperation with CIFFA is a success

/EIN News/ -- Good morning,

I am getting in touch to send you the press release and the image about the success of the International Transportation and Trade Course launched by Globalia Logistics Network in cooperation with CIFFA (The Canadian International Freight Forwarders Association) and Xchange Container.

With the aim of broadening the agents’ skills and knowledge, Globalia Logistics Network has launched its Online Logistics Academy. The Academy has been inaugurated by the reputed International Trade and Transportation Course - which has been very well received by its members.

Should you feel that the press release might be of interest to your readers, we invite you to publish it.

If you require any additional information, do not hesitate to contact me. 

Thank you for your time and attention,

Maria Serrano
PR & Event Coordinator 
Globalia Logistics Network 
mserrano@globalialogisticsnetwork.com

Attachment


You just read:

The International Trade and Transportation Course launched by Globalia Logistics Network in cooperation with CIFFA is a success

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.