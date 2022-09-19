Cluster Headache Syndrome Market Size is estimated to reach $512.3 million by 2027 - IndustryARC
Cluster Headache Syndrome Market Size is estimated to reach $512.3 million by 2027 and poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cluster Headache Syndrome Market Size is estimated to reach $512.3 million by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Cluster headaches are attacks of pain on one side of the head, often felt around the eyes. A cluster headache usually wakes up the person in the middle of the night with intense pain in or around one of the eyes on one side of the head. Cluster periods, which last from weeks to months, are usually followed by remission periods in which the headaches stop. They are considered one of, if not the, most severe types of headaches and recognition and treatment are critical despite their rarity. Each year, it affects approximately 0.05% to 0.1% of the US population. The growing prevalence of Cluster headaches boosts the growth of the Cluster Headache Syndrome Market in the U.S.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17448/cluster-headache-syndrome-market.html
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Cluster Headache Syndrome market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the growing rate of cases and increasing demand for treatment driving the Cluster Headache Syndrome Market in the U.S. region.
2. The Cluster Headache Syndrome industry is predicted to increase owing to a rise in research and development activities for the treatment in the world.
3. The global cluster headache market is hampered by a lack of awareness among healthcare providers and unfavorable healthcare policies that have a negative impact on overall healthcare spending.
4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Cluster Headache Syndrome Market Report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17448
Segmental Analysis:
1. Cluster Headache Syndrome Market based on the drugs can be further segmented into Fast-acting drugs, Long-term drugs and short-term drugs. The fast-acting drugs segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. North America held a dominant market share of 35% in the year 2021. This is mainly driven by the rising number of depression cases in this region. For instance, the National Institute of Mental Health estimates that 21.0 million adult Americans experienced at least one major depressive episode in 2020. This figure corresponded to 8.4% of all American adults.
3. Cluster Headache Syndrome Market based on the application can be further segmented into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Stores and Others. The Hospital Pharmacies segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. This is owing to the growing number of hospitalizations for chronic Cluster Headache Syndrome and Episodic Cluster Headache Syndrome which are largely caused by the growing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles, which are linked to stressful work environments and long periods spent on consumer electronic devices.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Cluster Headache Syndrome industry are:
1. Zosano Pharma
2. Eli Lilly and Company
3. Lundbeck Seattle BioPharmaceutical
4. Winston Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc
5. ElectroCore Medical LLC
Click on the following link to buy the Cluster Headache Syndrome Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17448
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Anti-Migraine Drugs Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15694/anti-migraine-drugs-market.html
B. Topical Pain Relief Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Topical-Pain-Relief-Market-Research-502193
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn