Dairy Enzymes Market Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends and Outlook 2027 | Emergen Research

Increasing need to preserve freshness and refine the flavor and texture of dairy products is driving the global dairy enzymes market.

Dairy Enzymes Market Size – USD 593.2 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trend – Increasing usage of microbial rennet” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Dairy Enzymes Market would reach value of USD 999.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance among people. Moreover, increasing utilization of hydrocolloids by dairy-manufacturing companies to enhance the texture of dairy products is expected to drive the market for dairy enzymes during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing preference of obese people for low-fat and healthy food is also contributing to the demand for dairy enzymes. Moreover, rising incidence of digestive issues among people has driven the demand for fermented dairy products. This, in turn, has boosted the market for dairy enzymes.

Food-processing companies increasingly utilize microbial rennet for production of cheese. Growing inclination of health-conscious people toward vegan diet has driven the demand for microbial rennet, as vegetarians do not consume animal-derived rennet. Moreover, microbial rennet is much inexpensive than the rennet derived from animals. The lower cost of microbial rennet has resulted in the increasing adoption of this dairy enzyme among cheese manufacturers.

Top competitors of the Dairy Enzymes Market profiled in the report include:

DuPont

Kerry Group

Chr Hansen Holding A/S

DSM

Advanced Enzymes Technologies

Connell Bros

Novozymes A/S

Biocatalysts Ltd

Amano Enzyme

SternEnzym

Others

Key Highlights of Report

In December 2020, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences announced the launch of Versilk in North America. The new product is the latest in the company’s range of enzymes. Its use helps beverages and yogurt attain optimal taste and texture.

The cheese segment held the largest market share of 33.7% in 2019. Dairy enzymes help reduce the bitterness of whey, improve freshness of cheese, and assist in the digestion of milk, which is driving the segment.

The microbial segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Rising demand for cheese with rich flavor and texture has led to increasing utilization of microbial rennet, which is driving the microbial

North America accounted for the largest share of the global dairy enzymes market in 2019. Increasing demand among health-conscious people for innovative dairy products that are sugar-free, lactose-free, and enriched in prebiotic fiber is driving the market for dairy enzymes in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global dairy enzymes market in terms of application, type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cheese

Milk

Yoghurt

Infant Formula

Ice Cream & Desserts

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Chymosin

Lipase

Lactase

Microbial Rennet

Others (Catalases and Proteases)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Dairy Enzymes market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Dairy Enzymes market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

