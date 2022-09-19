UltraSlim of Virginia Introduces the UltraSlim Facial Skin Treatment to Help Individuals Reduce Signs of Aging
EINPresswire.com/ -- UltraSlim of Virginia, a Glen Allen, Virginia-based company offering a non-invasive procedure, UltraSlim, for immediate fat or weight loss without dieting, exercise, drugs, or surgery, now expands its service and provides facial skin treatment using the same method. This skin treatment procedure can help improve skin and neckline, reduce signs of aging, increase collagen production, and maintain a youthful appearance.
UltraSlim of Virginia incorporates UltraSlim, a body contouring device and the only non-invasive procedure to help reduce lines and wrinkles on the face and neck. This equipment uses a specific frequency and intensity of red light that causes your DNA to produce a protein. And this protein causes your skin cells to produce more collagen and elastin. As a result, it helps smooth, tighten your skin, and reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and stretch marks, allowing an individual to achieve a youthful appearance. People looking for one of the best facial treatments to help reduce signs of aging can check out UltraSlim of Virginia.
The UltraSlim device has been used and intended to assist people in immediate fat loss without dieting, exercise, drugs, or surgery. Like in Facial treatment, UltraSlim incorporates a particular patented type of red light to stimulate and shrink fat cells. The red light enters the skin and triggers the fat cells to open up temporary channels in which the content of the fat cell can be released. Then, the lymphatics, which are part of your blood circulation, pick up the fat content and take it to the liver to process and drain through the human's natural process. The procedure is relatively safe and simple; an individual will lay on the table and only expose the area of the body where they want to be treated. People looking to lessen fat using the UltraSlim method can check out the Belly Blaster treatment by UltraSlim of Virginia.
"UltraSlim of Virginia aims to offer the best facial skin treatment using the UltraSlim method to those looking to reduce lines and wrinkles on the face and neck and achieve a youthful appearance. We have the required equipment and supply to help our customers achieve their desired results," the company's rep stated.
About UltraSlim of Virginia
UltraSlim of Virginia is a Glen Allen, Virginia-based company offering fat loss and skin treatment using the UltraSlim method.
UltraSlim of Virginia
info@ultraslimvirginia.com