Hardwood Flooring Market Report 2022: Global Size, Share, Volume, Outlook, Research Report 2027

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hardwood Flooring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global hardwood flooring market report 2022. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global hardwood flooring market size reached US$ 45.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 59.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2022-2027. Hardwood flooring is manufactured using real wood and preserves the unique appearance and texture of the wood. It is highly durable in nature, convenient to install and requires little to no routine maintenance. In recent years, hardwood flooring has gained immense popularity as it is easier to repair and refinish than laminate flooring and can be recycled without causing any damage to the environment.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top hardwood flooring companies being

Some of these key players include:

• AHF, LLC

• UNILIN

• Beaulieu International Group

• Classen

• FRITZ EGGER GmBH & Co. OG

• Formica

Hardwood Flooring Market Trends:

Nowadays, manufacturers are introducing advanced technologies to offer high-performance hardwood flooring. This represents the primary factor bolstering the market growth. Besides this, hardwood flooring has zero VOC emissions and uses adhesives that are free from formaldehyde. As a result, consumers opt for hardwood flooring as it assists in making them safer than other types of flooring. Moreover, the rising number of construction projects of residential spaces and the development of advanced infrastructural facilities are contributing to the increasing sales of these floorings. On account of these factors, the market is anticipated to witness positive growth in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Red Oak

• White Oak

• Maple

• Others

Breakup by End Use Sector:

• Residential Sector

• Commercial Sector

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

