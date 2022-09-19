New Haven Barracks/ Multiple Chargers

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5002928

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. A. Nukic

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 09/18/22, 1830 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Silver St., Monkton, VT

ACCUSED: Richard Rayta

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

VIOLATION(S): Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Heather Rayta

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

VIOLATION(S): Domestic Assault; Simple Assault

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

VICTIM: Brittany Zwynenburg

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/18/22 at approximately 1830 hours, the Vermont State Police received the report of a dispute on Silver St. in the Town of Monkton.

Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Heather Rayta (36) and Richard Rayta (39) both of Milton, VT, caused bodily injury to Brittany Zwynenburg (33). While on scene, Troopers also discovered Heather assaulted and caused bodily injury to a former domestic partner during the altercation.

Heather was ultimately taken into custody by Troopers of the Williston Barracks and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Both Heather and Richard were issued citations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. Heather was also issued court ordered conditions of release.

COURT ACTIONS: Y

COURT DATES/TIMES: 09/19/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED (Heather)

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.