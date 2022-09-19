New Haven Barracks/ Multiple Chargers
CASE#: 22B5002928
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. A. Nukic
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 09/18/22, 1830 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Silver St., Monkton, VT
ACCUSED: Richard Rayta
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
VIOLATION(S): Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Heather Rayta
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
VIOLATION(S): Domestic Assault; Simple Assault
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
VICTIM: Brittany Zwynenburg
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/18/22 at approximately 1830 hours, the Vermont State Police received the report of a dispute on Silver St. in the Town of Monkton.
Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Heather Rayta (36) and Richard Rayta (39) both of Milton, VT, caused bodily injury to Brittany Zwynenburg (33). While on scene, Troopers also discovered Heather assaulted and caused bodily injury to a former domestic partner during the altercation.
Heather was ultimately taken into custody by Troopers of the Williston Barracks and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Both Heather and Richard were issued citations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. Heather was also issued court ordered conditions of release.
COURT ACTIONS: Y
COURT DATES/TIMES: 09/19/22, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED (Heather)
