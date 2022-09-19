In-Car Infotainment Market: Software Component to Grow at 8.7% CAGR During 2020 - 2028

[214 Pages] In-car infotainment market to reach $37,530.4 Million by 2028, Software component to rise at 8.7% CAGR; OEM Installation to rake at 8% CAGR.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global in-car infotainment market was pegged at 21.41 billion by 2020, and is expected to reach $37.53 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Rise in adoption of cloud technology and rapid growth of the smartphone industry have boosted the growth of the global in-car infotainment market. However, high cost of advanced technologies and lack of uninterrupted & seamless connectivity hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for rear-seat entertainment, personalized solutions as per the need, and surge in adoption of connected cars are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Report (214 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/709

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the automotive sector due to sharp decline in automotive sales and lack of raw materials. Several companies in the automotive market suffered losses because of halt in production and mandated plant closures by the government to curb the spread of the virus. This affected the demand for in-car infotainment.

However, the market players have been trying to devise strategies to include vital information such as contact details, list of nearest hospitals and clinics, and a quick summary of primary symptoms of chronic diseases. Adoption of such information would increase the demand for in-car infotainment.

The report segments the global in-car infotainment market on the basis of installation type, component, and region.

Request for Customization of this report at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/709

Based on installation type, the OEM segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. However, the aftermarket segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market.

On the basis of component, the software segment would manifest the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. However, the hardware segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly 87% of the total market share.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/in-car-infotainment-market/purchase-options

The global in-car infotainment market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the Asia-Pacific region dominated in 2020 in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

The global in-car infotainment market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Alps Alpine Co., Ltd., Pioneer Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, BMW Group, Audi AG, Ford Motor Company, Continental AG, Visteon Corporation and Volkswagen AG.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solution for Your Business at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/709

Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Consumer Telematics Market by Type (OEM, After Market) and Application (Fleet/Asset Management, Navigation and location based, Infotainment, Insurance Telematics, V2v and V2i, Tele-health, Remote Alarm & Monitoring, Services) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2013 – 2030.

Marine Telematics Market by Component [Hardware, Software, and Service (Safety & security, information & navigation, entertainment, and Diagnostics)] and Application (Commercial, Passenger, and Defense): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

