Eggshell Membrane Market Size, Share, Price, Demand, Growth, Analysis, Research, Report Forecast 2022-2027
Global Eggshell Membrane Market to be Driven by the Increasing Demand for Eggshell Membrane in the Food and Beverage Industry in Forecast Period of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Eggshell Membrane Market Size, Share, Demand, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global eggshell membrane market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, types, applications, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 6%
The growing utiltisation of eggshell membrane in the food and beverage industry owing to the increasing inclination towards bodybuilding and fitness, increasing demand for bakery and confectionary products, and increasing awareness about the multiple nutritional benefits of eggshell membrane are major driving factors in the market. Meanwhile, eggshell membrane is a crucial ingredient in the personal care and cosmetics industry.
Hence, the rising demand for cosmetic products due to the rising standards of living and increasing inclination towards beauty and hygiene is anticipated to spearhead the demand for the product in the forecast period. Geographically, the Asia Pacific region accounts for a significant share in the market owing to the presence of high population base in India and China and increasing consumption of egg among the working-class population in order to meet the nutritional demands.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Eggshell membrane is defined as a dietary supplement which is found in the egg of a bird. It is visible when one peels off the outer shell of the egg. The primary constituent of an eggshell membrane is protein and has a two-layered, reticulated structures. The interior of the membrane is dense and is crucial for the maintenance of healthy joints and tissues. Moreover, eggshell membrane is utilised in a variety of food, cosmetics, and fibre products.
On the basis of product, the market can be segmented into:
Capsule
Tablet
Powder
Others
Based on type, the market can be classified into:
Hydrolysed
Unhydrolysed
The market can be segmented based on application into:
Nutraceuticals
Food and Beverages
Personal Care and Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
Others
The regional markets for eggshell membrane include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The key trends in the eggshell membrane market include the increasing demand for the product in the pharmaceutical industry owing to the fact that eggshell membrane is effective and safe for the treatment of pain and stiffness associated with knee osteoarthritis. In addition to this, the demand for the product will further be bolstered by the increasing sales of pharmaceutical products through online platforms. Meanwhile, the favourable policies by the food safety authorities encouraging the production eggshell membranes by major companies are anticipated to be other key trends in the market. For instance, in December 2021, Food Safety and Regulatory Authority of India (FSSAI) announced the approval of NEM, a branded eggshell membrane ingredient.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Biova LLC, Kewpie Corporation, Ecovatec Solutions Inc, Eggnovo SL, Dutch Eggmembrane Protein Powder (DEPP) B.V., and Bolise Co., Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Other