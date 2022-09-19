Frac Sand Market Outlook 2022: Global Report, Price, Size, Top Companies Share, Forecast 2027

Frac Sand Market Outlook 2022

Global Frac Sand Market Growing US$ 10.67 Billion | Expand at 6.53% During 2022-2027, Spurred by Flourishing Oil and Gas Industry

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frac Sand Market Research Report 2022-2027:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Frac Sand Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global frac sand market outlook 2022. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global frac sand market reached a value of US$ 6.32 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.67 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.53% during 2022-2027. Frac sand refers to a naturally occurring variety of crystalline silica that is processed from pure sandstone. It is utilized as a proppant in hydraulic fracturing, also known as fracking, and widely used by oil and gas companies to extract natural gas, petroleum, and related materials by drilling rock or land with a pressurized mixture. Frac sand particles are uniform with a distinct round shape and small grain size and allow natural fluids to pass between them.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/frac-sand-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding oil and gas industry and the rising number of oil and gas exploration activities are primarily driving the global frac sand market. Furthermore, the elevating demand for petroleum is leading to the increasing usage of hydraulic fracturing. As a result, there is an escalating demand for frac sand since it is integral to the operation, with approximately a thousand tons of frac sand being required per hydraulic fracturing process. Apart from this, the introduction of fine mesh frac sand, which improves the flow of natural fluid, is also catalyzing the global market. Moreover, frac sand is cost-effective as compared to resin-coated and ceramic proppants, which is projected to cater to the growth of the market in the coming years.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/frac-sand-market

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• CARBO Ceramics

• Emerge Energy Services

• Covia Holdings

• Hi Crush

• Source Energy Services

• U.S Silica

• Preferred Sands

• Badger Mining Corporation

• Mammoth Energy Service, Inc

• Smart Sand Inc.

• Chongqing Changjiang

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Type:

• White Sand

• Brown Sand

• Others

Market Breakup by Application:

• Oil Exploitation

• Natural Gas Exploration

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Explore Latest Research Reports by IMARC Group:

• Machine Tools Market Report 2022: https://www.openpr.com/news/2725566/machine-tools-market-2022-2027-worth-us-123-billion-cagr

• Online Video Platform Market Report 2022: https://www.openpr.com/news/2725582/online-video-platform-market-2022-2027-worth-us-1-613-million

• Kraft Paper Market Report 2022: https://www.openpr.com/news/2725597/kraft-paper-market-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-07-during

• Specialty Paper Market Report 2022: https://www.openpr.com/news/2726094/specialty-paper-market-2022-2027-worth-41-4-billion-metric

• Computational Fluid Dynamics Market Report 2022: https://www.openpr.com/news/2726098/computational-fluid-dynamics-cfd-market-2022-2027-worth-us

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.