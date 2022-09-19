Global Ceiling Tiles Market Report: Growth, Analysis, Size, Share, Statistics, Forecast 2022-2027

Ceiling Tiles Market

The global ceiling tiles market reached a value of US$ 6.52 Billion in 2021 & expects to reach US$ 8.37 Billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 4.05% during 2022-2027.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Ceiling Tiles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global ceiling tiles market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

Ceiling tiles are lightweight construction materials that are extensively utilized for improving the aesthetics of a space. Largely manufactured using materials like metal, clay, gypsum, natural starch and recycled paper, these tiles are exceptionally durable and require low maintenance. They also offer excellent resistance to fire, provide thermal insulation and absorb sounds in an enclosed space. They are widely used for various ceiling types, which may include domed, shed, tray, coved and suspended. As a result, they find extensive applications in the construction and renovation of various public and private spaces, including residential homes, offices, schools, cafeterias, hospitals, hotels and airports.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Ceiling Tiles Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the considerable growth in the construction sector. Rapid urbanization, inflating per capita income levels and shifting lifestyle preferences of the masses have led to the rising demand for renovation across the residential sector. This has impelled the sales of aesthetically appealing ceiling tiles on the global level, thereby providing a thrust to the market growth. Apart from this, the governments of numerous countries are taking initiatives to upgrade public infrastructures. They are continually investing in the development of new infrastructure projects as well as the renovation of existing structures. This has contributed to the increasing demand for construction materials, including ceiling tiles, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, cost-effective product variants that offer an aesthetic appeal and luxurious look to the interiors are gaining widespread prominence among the masses. The market is further driven by the continuous advancements in the production technology that have resulted in the introduction of tiles that are characterized by a simplified installation process and enhanced noise absorption quality.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• SAS International

• ROCKFON

• USG Corporation

• Knauf

• Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

• Non-Residential Applications

• Residential Applications

Breakup by Product Type:

• Mineral Wool

• Gypsum

• Metallic

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

