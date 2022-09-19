Blister Packaging Market Outlook, Growth, Size, Share, Analysis, Report 2022-2027

Blister Packaging Market Outlook Report

The growing need for convenient and tamper-free packaging has proliferated the demand for blister packaging in the pharmaceutical industry.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Blister Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global blister packaging market outlook. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global blister packaging market reached a value of US$ 22.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2027. Blister packaging is a term commonly used to address several types of small pre-formed packaging manufactured from plastic, paperboard polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). It is extensively used as an alternative to cartons for packaging products due to its simple product handling capabilities, durability, higher product protection, and inexpensive properties. At present, they are commercially available in varying types, such as carded and clamshell.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The widespread adoption of blister packaging across the various industrial verticals, such as healthcare, commercial, and food and beverages (F&B), for packaging several fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the integration of radio frequency identification (RFID) tags on blister packages to ensure security throughout the supply chain process is propelling the market growth. Other factors, such as the increasing usage of robotic blister packaging machinery and the rising investments in the research and development (R&D) activities to introduce advanced packaging solutions, are contributing to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Amcor Limited

• Bemis Company, Inc.

• The DOW Chemical Company

• Westrock Company

• Sonoco Products Company

• Constantia Flexibles GmbH

• E.I.Du Pont De Nemours and Company

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Tekni-Plex, Inc.

• Display Pack, Inc.

• Pharma Packaging Solutions

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Carded

• Clamshell

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Aclar

• Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)

• Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC)

• Polypropylene (PP)

Breakup by Technology:

• Thermoforming

• Cold Forming

Breakup by End-Use:

• Healthcare

• Consumer Goods

• Industrial Goods

• Food

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

