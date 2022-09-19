India Isabgol (Psyllium Husk) Market Price, Size, Share, Growth, Business Opportunity, Report 2022-2027

India Isabgol (Psyllium Husk) Market

The India Isabgol (psyllium husk) market reached a value of INR 339.2 Crore in 2021 & expects to reach INR 562.64 Crore by 2027, CAGR of 9.0% during 2022-2027.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Isabgol (Psyllium Husk) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India Isabgol (psyllium husk) market research report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India Isabgol (psyllium husk) market reached a value of INR 339.2 Crore in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 562.64 Crore by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2022-2027. Psyllium husk, also referred to as Isabgol, is a kind of dietary fiber obtained from the seeds of the plant Plantago ovata. It is mainly cultivated across the Mediterranean region, Asia, and North Africa. Psyllium husk is an effective remedy for relieving constipation and supporting weight loss by removing the toxins from the digestive tract. It also aids in improving cardiovascular health, clearing skin pores, boosting immunity, controlling blood glucose levels, etc. As a result, Isabgol finds extensive availability in the whole, powder, and dust forms across supermarkets, specialty stores, hypermarkets, convenience stores, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

India Isabgol (Psyllium Husk) Market Trends:

The escalating consumer awareness towards various associated health benefits of this product in maintaining blood sugar levels, curing constipation and diarrhea, reducing the risk of CVDs, etc., is primarily driving the India Isabgol (Psyllium husk) market. Besides this, the increasing incidences of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), particularly among the geriatric population, are further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the elevating demand for Isabgol in consumer diets, as it assists in cleaning the colon, removes toxins from the body, controls obesity, etc., is also catalyzing the market across India. Moreover, the growing product requirement with aloe vera gel in several skincare regimes for curing acne and pimples is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the emerging trend of organic dietary fibers that are free from GMOs, additives, preservatives, etc., is anticipated to propel the India Isabgol (Psyllium husk) market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Baidyanath

• Dabur India Limited

• Giriraj Enterprises

• Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceutical Limited

• Organic India

• Patanjali

• Satnam Psyllium Industries

• The Sidhpur Sat-Isabgol Factory

• Unjha Formulations Ltd.

• Vraj Psyllium

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Conventional

• Organic

Breakup by Form:

• Whole

• Powder

• Dust

Breakup by Pack:

• Box

• Others

Breakup by Pack size:

• 50gm

• 100gm

• 200gm

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarket/Hypermarket

• Specialty Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• East India

o West Bengal

o Bihar

o Orissa

o Jharkhand

o Others

• North India

o Uttar Pradesh

o Rajasthan

o Delhi NCR

o Punjab

o Haryana

o Others

• West & Central India

o Maharashtra

o Madhya Pradesh

o Gujrat

o Others

• South India

o Tamil Nadu

o Karnataka

o Andhra Pradesh

o Others

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

