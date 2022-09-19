ATV and UTV Market: Electric Powered Fuel Type to Rake at 11.9% CAGR During 2020 - 2027

All-terrain vehicle (ATV) & utility terrain vehicle (UTV) market to reach $11.95 billion, 6.7% CAGR, Military segment to grow at 9.9% CAGR by 2027, says AMR

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ATV and UTV market was estimated at $7.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit $11.95 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Download Report (328 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5154

Rise in trend of adventure sports and recreational activities, increase in demand for ATV and UTV in military activities, and government rules to support driving ATVs and UTVs on road drive the growth of the global ATV and UTV market. On the other hand, ban on ATV and UTV driving in wildlife area due to terrain damage and high maintenance cost of ATVs and UTVs impede the growth to some extent. However, surge in production of safer ATVs and UTVs is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of covid-19 led to a sharp decline in demand for vehicles across the world, which in turn impacted the global ATV and UTV market negatively.

Nevertheless, as the restrictions have loosened off in most countries and mass rollout of vaccination has been initiated by several government bodies, the market is expected to recoup soon.

Request for Customization of this report at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5154

The global ATV and UTV market is analyzed across vehicle type, displacement, fuel type, application, end user vertical, and region. Based on vehicle type, the UTV segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2017, and is expected to rule the roost by 2027. The ATV segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR by 7.5% during the forecast period.

Based on fuel type, the gasoline powered segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the total market revenue in 2017, and is anticipated to dominate by 2027. Simultaneously, the electric powered segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.9% throughout the forecast period.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5154

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2017, garnering more than half of the global market. At the same time, the market across LAMEA would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The key market players analyzed in the global ATV and UTV market report include CFmoto, Deere Company, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Hisun Motors Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Kwang Yang Motor Co., Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., BRP Inc, Kubota Corporation, Polaris Industries, Inc., Honda Motor Company, Ltd., and Textron Inc. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5154

Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

All-terrain Vehicle Market by Type (Three-wheeler, Four-wheeler, Six-wheeler, and Eight-wheeler) and Application (Personal, Professional, and Military & Defense) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industrial Forecast, 2017-2030.

Electric Utility Vehicle Market by Type (Acid Lead Type, Gel Lead Type, and Lithium-Ion Type), and by Application (Commercial Use, Industrial Use, Private Use, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

