Low Calorie Chocolate Market Size, Demands, Latest Trend, Growth Rate, Overview, and Forecast to 2030

Low Calorie Chocolate Market

According to the low calorie chocolate market analysis, the market is segregated based on product, source, and distribution channel.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global low calorie chocolate industry was estimated at $894.7 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $2.11 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Download Free Sample PDF (307 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14639

Growing popularity of low calorie food products and rising demand for healthy confectionery in the developed economies propel the growth of the global low calorie chocolate market. On the other hand, dynamic price fluctuations of cocoa beans and lack of awareness in the developing as well underdeveloped regions impede the growth to some extent. However, rising importance of organic food products is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

Several travel restrictions and lockdown measures implemented by most of the government bodies during the pandemic led to a significant decline in the impulse buying and on-the-go consumption of low calorie chocolate, thereby impacting the global low calorie chocolate market negatively.

However, as the global situation has started getting better, the market is projected to recoup soon.

The global low calorie chocolate market is analyzed across product, source, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product, the dark segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global market. The milk segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.5% throughout the forecast period.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14639?reqfor=covid

Based on source, the conventional segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for 90% of the global market. The organic segment, however, is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2030 .

Based on region, the market across Europe held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The market across Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.8% by the end of 2030.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/low-calorie-chocolate-market/purchase-options

The key market players analyzed in the global low calorie chocolate market report include Kraft Foods, The Hershey Company, Barry-Callebaut AG, Blommer Chocolate Company, Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero SpA, Nestle S.A., Dreyer, Mondelez International, Breyers, Ben & Jerry’s, Haagen Daaz. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Similar Reports:

Wine Chocolate Market Expected to Reach $1,473.4 Million by 2030

Wine Production Machinery Market is Expected to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research