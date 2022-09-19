Subscription Box Market Research Report 2022: Top Companies Share, Size, Growth Analysis, Trends, Forecast 2027

Subscription Box Market Research Report 2022

The Subscription Box Market is primarily driven by the expanding e-commerce industry & expects to reach US$ 65.0 Billion, a CAGR of 18.3% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Subscription Box Market Outlook 2022-2027:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Subscription Box Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global subscription box market research report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global subscription box market reached a value of US$ 22.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 65.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.3% during 2022-2027. A subscription box is a service that involves the auto-delivery of niche products on a recurring basis. It contains a combination of products that are either customized as per consumer preference or randomly selected by the service provider. In recent years, subscription box has gained immense popularity among consumers due to its unique features, such as surprise or mystery items inside the box, aesthetic representation of the contents, and timely delivery of the package, on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or yearly basis. Owing to these benefits, subscription box is extensively adopted across food and beverages (F&B), personal grooming and hygiene, health and fitness, childcare, apparel, books, and pet care industries.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/subscription-box-market/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top Subscription Box Companies and Brands being-

Some of these key players include:

• Amazon Subscribe & Save (Amazon.com, Inc.) (NASDAQ: AMZN)

• BarkBox (BARK:NYSE)

• Birchbox (NASDAQ:WBA)

• Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN)

• Glossybox (The Hut.com Ltd.)

• Grove Collaborative Inc. (NYSE: GROV)

• HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS: HELFY)

• FabFitFun

• Harry's Inc.

• Loot Crate

• Personalized Beauty Discovery Inc.

• TechStyle Fashion Group

• Dollar Shave Club, Inc. (Unilever plc)

Global Subscription Box Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the expanding e-commerce industry. In addition, the growing influence of social media platforms and celebrity endorsements on consumer lifestyle represent another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, various social media startups are launching subscription boxes to create brand awareness, maintain consistent revenue, and promote built-in marketing. They are also collaborating with social media bloggers, vloggers, and influencers to promote their products. This, coupled with the introduction of long-term subscription services by key market players to develop customer loyalty and cater to specific consumer tastes and preferences, is creating a positive market outlook across the globe. Moreover, the growing consumer inclination toward personalized shopping and curated items, the introduction of free product trials by luxury brands to encourage the adoption of subscription boxes, and the rising disposable incomes of consumers are some of the other factors expected to propel market growth in the coming years.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/subscription-box-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

• Clothing and Fashion

• Beauty

• Food and Beverages

• Pet Food

• Baby Products

• Health and Fitness

• Others

Breakup by Type:

• Replenishment Subscription

• Curation Subscription

• Access Subscription

Breakup by Gender:

• Male

• Female

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Explore Latest Research Reports by IMARC Group:

• Personal Protective Equipment Market Report 2022: https://www.openpr.com/news/2677168/personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-outlook-size

• Cloud Gaming Market Report 2022: https://www.openpr.com/news/2677176/cloud-gaming-market-size-share-growth-trends-analysis-top

• Cell-based Assay Market Report 2022: https://www.openpr.com/news/2677186/global-cell-based-assay-market-size-share-scope-growth

• Microinsurance Market Report 2022: https://www.openpr.com/news/2677200/microinsurance-market-trends-size-share-growth-analysis

• India Biofertilizer Market Report 2022: https://www.openpr.com/news/2686555/india-biofertilizer-market-status-2022-27-growth-outlook

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.