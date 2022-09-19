Vanilla Market is estimated at $789.6 million at a CAGR of 5.7% - IndustryARC
Vanilla Market is estimated at $789.6 million in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanilla Market is estimated at $789.6 million in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period 2022-2027. Vanilla is a flavor and a spice. The orchid Vanilla, which is a vine, is the plant on which it grows. Vanilla planifolia is the most common species used to make vanilla. It is a flavoring ingredient that is frequently utilized in the food business. Vanilla extract is made by macerating and percolating vanilla pods in a solution of water and ethanol for several hours. Total annual vanillin production is 20,000 tonnes, according to Elsevier, with lignin, petroleum-based raw material guaiacol, and vanilla beans accounting for 15%, 85%, and 1%, respectively. The extract is used in a variety of bakery items around the world, including cakes, ice creams, brownies, cupcakes, chocolates, vanilla custard, puddings, and yogurt.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Vanilla market highlights the following areas -
1. Globally, rising food and beverage consumption has been a major driver of market expansion. Demand is also being fueled by strong expansion in end-use industries such as food and beverage, fragrance, cosmetics, and medicines.
2. The anti-inflammatory, antidepressant, and antioxidant qualities of the flavoring component are driving up demand for the product.
3. Furthermore, rising bakery demand is likely to boost product adoption across the food and beverage industry globally.
4. Manufacturers are attempting to develop new technologies that will allow for powder stability innovation at a reasonable cost. Furthermore, sustainability and active supply chain management are two of the most notable strategies that sellers in the vanilla market are expected to employ.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Vanilla Market based on Form can be further segmented into Beans, Powder, Liquid, and Others. The beans sector held a dominant market share in the year 2021. The demand for vanilla beans far outnumber the supply. Existing vanilla bean market participants are launching numerous projects to help farmers expand production in vanilla bean-growing locations such as Madagascar, Tahiti, Mexico, and Tonga, in order to meet this demand for natural vanilla.
3. Vanilla extract has been utilized in a latte, hot chocolates, thick shakes, cocktails, and cold drinks in recent years. Vanilla powder is a common element in spice blends, dry baking premixes, and other dry ingredients. However, the cosmetics & personal care segment is predicted to grow at a faster rate with a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Vanilla industry are:
1. Archer Daniels Midland Company
2. Nielsen-Massey Vanillas, Inc.
3. Givaudan SA
4. Sensient Technologies Corporation
5. Dohler GmbH
