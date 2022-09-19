Infusion Pump Market Worth $7.6 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 5.6% - IndustryARC
Growing Diabetes Patients And Their to Adapt to Different Types of Insulin Pumps Are Driving The Demand of Infusion Pump Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Infusion Pump Market size is estimated to be $7.6 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Rising population along with growing chronic disorders like diabetes among adults and technological advancement is a major factor driving the Infusion Pump Market during the forecast period 2020-2025. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. North America dominated the Digital Therapeutics Market in 2019 owing to the presence of major players such as Becton and Dickinson in that region.
2. The growing number of patients treated in hospitals, the availability of qualified doctors to operate the infusion pump, and the financial ability of hospitals to buy high-priced infusion devices are contributing to the Infusion Pump Market growth.
3. Increased incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and other cardiovascular diseases is a major factor driving the Infusion Pump Market during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Segmental Analysis :
1. Diabetes is set to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period 2020-2025 with a CAGR of 3.8%. This is owing to the increase in the number of diabetes patients around the world and to adopt different types of an insulin pumps.
2. By End-Use, Hospitals accounted for the largest market share in 2019 owing to benefits to provide different types of infusion pumps to patients. Also, infusion pumps are in widespread use in clinical settings such as hospitals, nursing homes, and in-home.
3. The rising geriatric population along with the increasing chronic disorder, growing demand for advanced technologies, adoption of an appropriate infusion pump, and the presence of large hospitals in that region is driving its market growth.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Infusion Pump Industry are -
1. B. Braun Melsungen AG
2. Baxter International Inc
3. Fresenius Se & Co. KGAA
4. Hospira Inc
5. Johnson & Johnson
