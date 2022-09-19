PERMANENT SECRETARIES BRIEFED ON PG 2023 PREPARATIONS

The Permanent Secretaries were briefed on the Pacific Games 2023 at a meeting held at the Mendana Hotel, on Wednesday 14 September, organized by the Government Services Integration Committee (GSIC), of the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet says, the meeting provided an opportunity for Permanent Secretaries to be updated and keep abreast of the Games and the preparatory arrangements.

In his welcome address, Chair of the National Hosting Authority and Secretary to Prime Minister, Dr Jimmy Rodgers, thanked Permanent Secretaries for their attendance and highlighted the importance of the Games for Solomon Islands, and the crucial role play by their respective Ministries in supporting the Games Organization Committee (GOC), in delivering the 2023 Pacific Games.

With the theme, “Challenge, Celebrate and Unite”, the Pacific Games 2023 will be the single largest event held in the history of Solomon Islands, and will seek to unite the country, added the Chair of NHA and Secretary to Prime Minister.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Games Organizing Committee, Peter Stewart, updated the meeting on the Games preparations and the work done to date for the Games. He added that with less than fifteen months away, from the Games, the country is well ready and prepared for the Games.

The meeting also discussed the Ministerial Budgets needed to support the Games as well as relevant events during the Games, such as the Secondment of Government employers to the Games, as well as, the Safe and Green Games Strategic Action plan.

The Safe and Green Games Strategic Action plan, is the one single plan, that will

Draw all Government Ministries together, with all stakeholders, in supporting the successful delivery of the Pacific Games 2023.

The 17th Pacific Games will be held in Honiara, Solomon, Islands, from 19 November 2023 to 2 December 2023.

-GCU Press