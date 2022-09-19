Submit Release
SOGAVARE IN NEW YORK FOR THE UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Damukana Sogavare has arrived in New York City to participate in the 77th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

The Prime Minister and his delegation of key government Ministers and officials arrived safely this morning (Sunday New York time) after leaving home Friday 16th September.

Following his arrival, the honorable Prime Minister attended a briefing at the Solomon Islands Mission Office, Sunday evening.

Engagements for today Monday 20th September, include a High Level Meeting on Sustainable Development Goals, a high level meeting on Transforming Education, Meeting on LDC graduation and one on Peacebuilding Fund Commission. Details and outcomes of each engagement will be made known if or when they are received.

Monday’s engagements end as late as 9pm.

The Prime Minister Sogavare will deliver Solomon Islands National Statement this Friday between 9am and 2:45pm New York time.

Exact time will be confirmed, noting Solomon Islands is 15 hours ahead of New York.

Solomon Islanders world over will be able to follow the address which will be live broadcasted on SIBC.

Apart from the UNGA77, Prime Minister Sogavare and his delegation will also attend an invitation by the US President to Pacific Leaders at the White House, Singapore on Asia Pacific Leaders Malaria Alliance and a separate meeting with the Australian Prime Minister in Canberra.

Accompanying Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare to the UNGA 77 are; Madam Emmy Sogavare, Hon. Jeremiah Manele, MP Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Rex Ramofafia, Minister for National Planning and Development Coordination, Hon. Ishmael Avui, Minister for Lands and Housing, Hon. Makario Tagini, Minister for Public Service plus other dignitaries.

-GCU Press

