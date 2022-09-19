42 CSSI Recruits Graduate as Correctional Officers

The Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI), has held a graduation ceremony for its 42 New Entrant Correctional Officers (NECO) at the Correctional Headquarter, Rove on Friday 16th September 2022.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, Guest of Honour, Honourable Minister Ministry of Justice & Legal Affairs, Hon. Clezy Rore said, today these 42 dedicated officers have become a member of a unique group of people in the country

“They have become a member of a specialised disciplined force, and with it comes much responsibility. Therefore, it is fitting that we celebrate their achievements and thank them for dedicating their service to cause of peace and security”.

Minister Clezy Rore acknowledged the presence of Sir Nathanial Waena, our former Governor General and Senior Statesman, a person whose legacy is commemorated here today, with the current graduates.

“Sir Waena as we all know, is a dedicated servant to this country and a lifelong public servant, and his life has always been serving this country and his dedication to public service was selfless and I for one have a lot of respect for him”.

Minister Rore says, it is fitting that these graduating recruits, be named under the banner of the “Sir Nathanial Rahumaea Waena”.

Honourable Minister Clezy Rore inspects the parade mounted by Sir Nathanial Waena Recruits

Guest of Honour Minister of Justice & Legal Affairs Hon. Clezy Rore delivering his keynote address.

He told the graduates, be reminded of this person and what he represents, and of whom you are graduating under, Sir Waena has given a long dedicated service to this nation and therefore it is highly expected of you, that you too shall offer your selfless service to this nation. In doing so, you will become proud members of the uniform and badge you wear today.

“Allow me to thank Commissioner Gabriel Manelusi and his Executives of the Correctional Service for your sterling efforts in putting together this recruitment class and foresight in seeing that our recruits are well equipped with the required skills in their training, to enable them to discharge their duties. I am informed that, there have been a number of review done, within the CSSI academic program. And todays graduates are amongst the new ones, who have undergone training under the new reviewed curriculum program” Hon. Minister Rore adds

“I wish to congratulate and commend you for your hard work, perseverance and professionalism you have displayed during the 4 months of intensive training, which is split between theoretical class work, and actual attachment programs, within the correctional facility. It is therefore, indeed fitting to congratulate these individuals, since after 4 months of hard work, they are standing before us in their proud colours’ says Minister Rore

Minister Rore revealed in his speech, that today is not only about the work of CSSI program, but it is about the fine achievements that these young men and women have achieved. Therefore, it is expected that high discipline be instilled in you to reflect your way of life, and the behaviour you carry outside and inside your uniform, be an example of that training and the office in which you represent.

“Solomon Islands Government is expecting you to perform your duties with integrity, professionalism and self-respect. The uniform you wear symbolises your commitment to keeping this nation safe, secure and it is expected that you deliver this expectation without favour and with discipline”.

Minister Rore adds, in fact you are the custodians of these people and individuals, that society has deemed unfit to live amongst them, and so you will be in front of danger at times. These are things that ordinary citizens do not realise, and accept with regards to the duty you carry

He reminds the new graduates, to uphold your integrity and professionalism towards your role and responsibilities as correctional officer because it is still your job, to rehabilitate and reintegrate these very individuals, and again it is not an easy undertaking. Inmate’s rehabilitation will rely on how you treat and support them

He reiterates to graduates, that citizen do not fathom the dangers you walk into, every time you go into a secure cell with an inmate, the environment can shift at any moment, but you have committed your time to ensure, that those of us outside, can have a good night sleep knowing well that we are safe, because of the tireless duties that you and other discipline forces are doing to keeping this country safe

Meanwhile CSSI Commissioner Mr Gabriel Manelusi shared his same sentiments with the guest of honour to congratulate the Sir Nathanial Rahumaea Waena Recruits for successfully completing the entry program and welcomed into the CSSI.

“CSSI is committed to become a top tier front line public safety agency which undergoing transformational change and growth”.

“It’s incredibly exciting time to join the CSSI as we all work together to make the community safe through our guiding principles of the CSSI mission, vision, goals and values of our strategic plan 2020-2022. I expect you to use these principles as a roadmap as we all continue to develop our culture and strive for the best practise as a regional class corrective service”, says Commissioner Manelusi.

He adds, I expect you to get serious in your two years’ probationary period, put your best effort into everything you do and I expect great things from each of you. Don’t let your country, organization, family or yourself down but make us all proud and fly the Solomon Islands flag high and I know you can do it”.

Manelusi reiterate to NECOs, the uniform you wear is a sign of authority and trust the government and people of Solomon Islands have on you, pride in your uniform symbolises pride in the CSSI organization.

Commissioner Manelusi do acknowledge the Guest of Honour Hon. Minister Clezy Rore, Permanent Secretary MPNS&CS, Australian High Commission staff, Sir Nathanial Waena, Media Personnel’s, Other Distinguished Guest, Recruits Parent & Family Members, Ranks and Files of CSSI. I thank you all to come and join CSSI families to witness our graduation ceremony today, without your support, commitment, dedication and team work we cannot reach this far.

Out of the 42 graduating recruits, 27 males and 15 females.

-CSSI PRESS