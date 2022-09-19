33 RSIPF officers in CIP complete two weeks POM training

Some of the RSIPF officers in CIP who received their certificates

A male and some of the female officers who receive their certificates at the program

A total of 33 officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police (RSIPF) have completed Public Order Management (POM) Training in Central Islands Province last week.

The training is part of capacity development of the RSIPF which is conducted by the China Liaison Team (CPLT). The training commenced on 6 September 2022 and completed on 16 September 2022. Officers from Yandina and Tualgi are attending the training.

Supervising Assistant Commissioner (AC) Provincial Mr Leonard Tahnimana in his remarks said today marks another milestone for the RSIPF and 33 officers working under Central Islands Provincial Police, from Tulagi and Yandina Police Station who have attended this POM training.

AC Tahnimana said The RSIPF is going from strength to strength upon your completion of this very important training, conducted by China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) and our very own Operational Safety Training (OST) Officer.

Supervising Commissioner Mr. Tahnimana said the RSIPF is an independent institution and therefore carries out its mandated responsibilities neutrally without influence from any person, institution, or agency whatsoever. Ensuring our neutrality is maintained amongst our policing partners, we are always grateful and thankful whenever any of our partners offer training support to our officers.

“In that respect, the fact of which partner offers training support to its officers is not an issue. Hence, the training mechanisms aligned to the types of training delivered to its officers is of paramount importance. On that note I would like to personally thank our partners from the CPLT for the important role they’ve played in training our officers on new POM skills and especially the Martial Arts techniques showcased in this training program,” says AC Tahnimana.

AC Provincial Mr Tahnimana said I trust and believe that with the new knowledge, skills and techniques acquired from this training by Professional Instructors from CPLT, you will be able to effectively carry out your mandated responsibilities and continue to serve our people efficiently, fairly, and professionally as expected of you.

Mr Tahnimana said, these trainings will help develop you by building and enhancing your skills and knowledge in how to deal with POM situations that may arise in the future. It will surely elevate your POM capability level to new heights. I am truly proud of your achievements in successfully completing this training.

The AC Provincial thanked Commissioner Zhang Guangbao, Commander of the CPLT for their support and contributions in allowing his team to come over and provide training to our officers here in Tulagi. Big thank you to our CPLT instructors for conducting day by day training for RSIPF officers in Central Province.

The Assistant Commissioner Provincial has thanked the Supervising Honourable Premier James Galini Central Province and his Provincial Executive for working together with the Provincial Police Commander (PPC) to ensure this training is successfully conducted for our officers who are working under your provincial jurisdiction. Without Provincial support to the PPC and his officers, this event would not be successful.

