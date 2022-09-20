Pathological Examination Market size is forecast to reach $378.4 billion - IndustryARC
Pathological Examination Market size is forecast to reach $378.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathological Examination Market size is forecast to reach $378.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Pathological examination is a complex process that involves many steps and is an important process for the infection, genetic abnormalities, and neoplasm. Course of care is decided by the physician by analyzing the information that is generated by the pathology examination and it plays a major role in determining the absence as well as presence of the cancer. It also provides information regarding the selection of the best treatment option. Rising number of cases related to the disorders such as chronic lung illnesses, cancer, cardiac disease, and stroke among others & increasing mortality rate along with the emergence of the infectious diseases are the major factors driving the growth of the market.
1. North America dominated the Pathological Examination Market in 2020 owing to the wide availability of advanced technologies and favorable reimbursement policies. The Pathological Examination Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
2. Increasing healthcare expenditure and technological advancement along with the new innovations are likely to aid the market growth of the Pathological Examination Market report.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Pathological Examination Market report.
4. Lack of skilled and trained healthcare professionals is poised to create the hurdles for the Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Digital Pathology held the largest share in the Pathological Examination Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 10.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Digital pathology analyzes the digital images using a computer monitor or mobile devices and whole slide image scanner.
2. North America dominated the Pathological Examination Market with a major share of 41.3% in 2020. This is attributed to the early diagnosis and high purchasing capacity, Extensive availability of advanced technology, improved repayment strategies and high adoption of pathological examination trends for diagnosis and treatment of various disease such as cancer tumor registry abstractor is also increasing the growth of the market in this region.
3. Molecular Pathology held the largest share in the Pathological Examination Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 10.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026.Molecular pathology is a discipline within pathology that focuses on the study and diagnosis of the diseases through the examination within the organs.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Digital Pathology industry are:
1. Abbott Pathology
2. Danaher
3. Quest Diagnostics Pathology Services
4. Q2 Solutions
5. BioGenexm
