Cider Market Worth $14.7 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 4.6% - IndustryARC
The Product Offerings Made By Cider Market in Terms of “Alcohol-Free Cider” and “Low Alcohol Cider” Have Gained Reasonable Traction.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Cider Market size is estimated to be $14.7 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. The rising adoption of millennials to adapt to healthy alcoholic beverages in their daily routines, along with product manufacturers' varied product offerings, is one of the key factors driving the cider industry forward during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. Geographically, Europe’s cider market held a dominant market share in the year 2020. It is to the high regional adoption of the following alcoholic beverages; moreover, the UK is constituted as the largest cider consumer in the world. However, Asia-Pacific shows lucrative growth opportunities owing to a cultural shift being adapted by the health-conscious consumers.
2. The adoption of millennials to adapt to fruit alcoholic beverages is one of the leading market drivers. However, the market addresses colossal competition within the product categories, thereby posing it as a grave challenge.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the cider market report.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The cider market based on the source can be further segmented into organic and conventional. Conventional cider had the largest market share in the year 2020.
2. The cider market based on the packaging type can be further segmented into glass bottles, plastic bottles, and aluminum cans. The aluminum cans segment held a dominant share in the year 2020.
3. Moreover, the can segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. It is owing to the rising climate awareness amongst the significant populations.
4. The cider market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Europe’s cider market held the largest market share of 42% as compared to the other regions.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Cider Industry are -
1. Asahi Premium Beverages,
2. Aston Manor,
3. C&C Group plc,
4. Carlsberg Breweries A/S,
5. Carlton & United Breweries (CUB),
